PROGRESS FEBRUARY 2020: Orangeburg to see road changes

The project will also make changes to the intersection.

“The future project will include a free flow right lane so that yield will come out, and you’ll just keep going off of S.C. 33 (Russell Street) onto U.S. 301 (John C. Calhoun Dr.), and then merge into the U.S. 301 traffic. So, we’ll get rid of that yield condition, which was where we were seeing all of the collisions,” Humphries said.

Humphries said the anticipated cost of the project will be around $20 million. Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions and pedestrian access will be maintained during construction, Humphries said.

SCDOT is planning to make several improvements on Chestnut Street from Magnolia Street to Russell Street.

“The sections that already have a sidewalk, it will include rehabbing, installing, fixing any cracked sidewalks along there,” Humphries said.

“The big thing, signature item with this project would add a shared-use path from the park right there. It would cross the canal to get on the backside right in front of S.C. State, and there would be a shared-use path for roughly three-quarters of a mile down to Russell Street,” Humphries said.