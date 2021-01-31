PROGRESS FEBRUARY 2020: Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center renovations complete

A newly renovated Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center opened to the public in early 2020.
Renovations began on the OCFAC about three years ago with the desire to spruce up the outdated and tired facility.
"It was a little on the dowdy side," Fine Arts Center Director of Community Arts and Development Vivian Glover said, noting there was a desire to upgrade the arts center in an effort to bring a certain legitimacy to the artistic culture of the area.
"The thinking was to renovate the building so that it would be in keeping with a space where there could be exhibits, there could be art and classes and hopefully attract more membership, attract more visitors and attract more activity," she said. "It was to improve cultural opportunities for people in Orangeburg County."
During its renovation process, the OCFAC was operating out of the former First Citizens Bank on Russell Street.
As part of the renovations, "both inside and out'" have been upgraded with new signage and a new logo.
"The first floor has been completely refigured," Glover said. "The walls inside are a beautiful muted silver-gray highlighted by white trim. We have a marbleized grey pattern ceramic tiles in the entrance area. There is a lovely flow of light in there."
"It is a beautiful building and everyone who comes here the first time are very very impressed with what they see," she said.
The entrance area is designed for young people's art from local schools.
Newly installed overhead LED lighting is recessed to enhance and emphasize art displays.
"Light is everything when it comes to art," Glover said. "The way the picture hangs out there is the latest way to present art."
"People can take pride in this," Glover said. "Somebody can walk in here as a resident of Orangeburg County and say this is a public space and someplace I can go to and feel a part of."
The center has two newly renovated conference/classrooms, each with a capacity for 20 people, a new kitchen, and a music room. Restrooms have also been completely renovated.
The second-floor Lusty Gallery can accommodate 184 individuals. The gallery can be accessed through exterior and interior stairs as well as the elevator. The building is handicapped accessible.
The gallery's centerpiece, an Austrian Rococo-revival style cut-glass crystal chandelier, is now enhanced with a new LED track and redone black ceiling.
The gallery, named after Louis Lusty whose vision it was to convert the pavilion into an arts center, is available for special events, with natural light from two sides, one of which overlooks the Edisto River.
The gallery will also be used for art exhibits.
The gallery space also includes a grand concert piano and a curtained fully functional stage.
The outdoor of the Fine Arts Center is graced by the Pavilion and Terrace Garden with its centerpiece a pelican-based four-tier cast iron fountain.
The two lamps at the entrance to the Arts Center are Art Deco and original pieces to the center.
The Terrace Garden is touted as a "splendid setting as an addendum space for Gallery events, or as an independent space for outdoor lunches, social gatherings and small musical events."
The Terrace Garden has new wrought-iron tables and chairs with new umbrellas.
The border of the garden is decorated with a wrought-iron fence, reminiscent of a simple but expressive Art Deco design.
"It is beautiful simplicity," Glover said.
The exterior of the building has also been repainted. Its new color is described as a blanched-amber yellow, helping to set off the white wood sections of the exterior.
The renovations were conducted through both private, public and grant monies, including assistance from the City of Orangeburg and Orangeburg County.
The city contributed about $66,000 primarily through the city's hospitality tax. Orangeburg County Council gave about $100,000 primarily through its 1 cent capital project sales tax.