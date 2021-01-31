PROGRESS FEBRUARY 2020: Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center renovations complete

A newly renovated Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center opened to the public in early 2020.

Renovations began on the OCFAC about three years ago with the desire to spruce up the outdated and tired facility.

"It was a little on the dowdy side," Fine Arts Center Director of Community Arts and Development Vivian Glover said, noting there was a desire to upgrade the arts center in an effort to bring a certain legitimacy to the artistic culture of the area.

"The thinking was to renovate the building so that it would be in keeping with a space where there could be exhibits, there could be art and classes and hopefully attract more membership, attract more visitors and attract more activity," she said. "It was to improve cultural opportunities for people in Orangeburg County."

During its renovation process, the OCFAC was operating out of the former First Citizens Bank on Russell Street.

As part of the renovations, "both inside and out'" have been upgraded with new signage and a new logo.

"The first floor has been completely refigured," Glover said. "The walls inside are a beautiful muted silver-gray highlighted by white trim. We have a marbleized grey pattern ceramic tiles in the entrance area. There is a lovely flow of light in there."