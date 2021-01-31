PROGRESS FEBRUARY 2020: Neeses cuts ribbon for senior center

NEESES – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Neeses’ Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center in mid-February.
The Town of Neeses showed that its new center could be an entertainment venue for group performances as well as other functions before a crowd of approximately 100 citizens and dignitaries or more.
On the center’s stage area in its large assembly room, Elvis impersonator Steve Wannamaker performed and Councilwoman Wanda Ammons played “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and other tunes as incidental music during the afternoon as well as accompanying other singers, including as Councilwoman Renee Olenick. Their performances were interspersed between speeches by officials who participated in the ribbon cutting, including keynote speaker state Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg.
Earlier, Hutto; state Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell; Orangeburg County Councilman Heyward Livingston; and architect Gary Shaw of G3S Architecture + Design participated in the ribbon cutting.
Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said “It’s a great day in Orangeburg County and a fantastic day in Neeses!”
He mentioned that the town plans to have musical concerts in the facility.
“That’s another reason we wanted to have this building. We wanted to showcase some of our local talent,” he said.
Gleaton also mentioned that the exercise program at the facility’s fitness center is well underway and that applications are still available to use it.
Gleaton and Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton later recognized Livingston with tokens of appreciation and also showed him a sign indicating that the fitness center at the facility would be named in his honor.
Gleaton recognized former Mayor Joe Corbett, Henry Gleaton, Jimmy Hoffman and the dignitaries present for their roles in helping with the center.
“I thank the town for trusting me with this beautiful building, architect Shaw said.
“Not too long ago, Lonnie (Hosey) and I were here turning over dirt in a blank space.”
Likening aging to a journey, Hutto said the senior center is to help the senior citizens of Neeses “lighten their load. “
“This center is going to help you for the rest of your trip,” Hutto said. “As the saying goes, ‘Youth is a gift of nature, but age is a work of art.”
Hutto said Livingston was key in the third round of the penny sales tax initiatives that aided in the construction of the center. Hutto also Mayor Gleaton who was at the center every day, overseeing its construction and completion.