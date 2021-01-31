PROGRESS FEBRUARY 2020: Neeses cuts ribbon for senior center

Gleaton also mentioned that the exercise program at the facility’s fitness center is well underway and that applications are still available to use it.

Gleaton and Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton later recognized Livingston with tokens of appreciation and also showed him a sign indicating that the fitness center at the facility would be named in his honor.

Gleaton recognized former Mayor Joe Corbett, Henry Gleaton, Jimmy Hoffman and the dignitaries present for their roles in helping with the center.

“I thank the town for trusting me with this beautiful building, architect Shaw said.

“Not too long ago, Lonnie (Hosey) and I were here turning over dirt in a blank space.”

Likening aging to a journey, Hutto said the senior center is to help the senior citizens of Neeses “lighten their load. “

“This center is going to help you for the rest of your trip,” Hutto said. “As the saying goes, ‘Youth is a gift of nature, but age is a work of art.”