PROGRESS/DECEMBER 2022: Agriculture marks $50B SC impact

COLUMBIA — Agriculture has a $50 billion impact on South Carolina's economy, a goal the state's agriculture chief celebrated in December.

South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers celebrated the milestone during a December press conference.

"From farmers to foresters, from poultry plants to paper mills, from turf grass to high-tech tractor repair, agribusiness has an enormous effect on South Carolina, and we're proud of it," said the Republican Weathers, who has been South Carolina's top elected agriculture official for nearly two decades.

He was joined by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who altered his standard "South Carolina is booming" line when making economic development announcements.

"South Carolina is booming. And South Carolina is blooming," McMaster said.

A little over half that $50 billion impact comes from traditional agriculture and a little under half comes from forestry, Weathers said.

The next step to keep growing agribusiness in South Carolina is to bring in processing and packing plants. A recent economic study found if the state could expand its cattle industry, that could bring in an additional $500 million as ranchers stop sending cows out of state, Weathers said.

"We send it out West to a finishing facility and it comes back a steak," Weathers said. "We have more of our farmers who want to process here — realize more value per animal."

The more than $16 billion in growth in agriculture over 15 years has come as the number of farms and land used remains roughly the same, Weathers said.

"We are adding more value in South Carolina," Weathers said.

Peanut processors will soon benefit from a processor coming to the state and bringing 130 jobs, Weathers said.

Cotton, hemp, seafood, fruit and vegetable farmers could also be helped if processing was in state, Weathers said.

The commissioner plans to ask the Legislature for $75 million to pay incentives for these businesses to come to the state.