PROGRESS DECEMBER 2021: S.C. State celebrates Biden visit, bowl win

South Carolina State University ended 2021 on a positive note with a visit by the 46th president of the United States and its first HBCU national championship since 2009.

S.C. State Interim President Alex Conyers said while the university is relishing the spotlight, work continues to increase enrollment and improve technology infrastructure.

“Enrollment is absolutely key to the success of South Carolina State, like any other university,” he said.

Conyers described having U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the featured speaker for the December 2021 commencement as historic and phenomenal.

“The president’s visit has absolutely been a historic event for students, their families, faculty and staff. To have the president speak directly to our students as President Joe Biden did was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So for me personally, I thought it was just phenomenal,” Conyers said.

Biden came to honor his longtime friend and colleague, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, who also marched with the 2021 graduates. The congressman graduated from S.C. State in 1961, but received his diploma by mail but because there was no December commencement then.

Following Biden’s Dec. 17 visit to the university, the school’s football team under the leadership of longtime head football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough went on to handily defeat Jackson State to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 18.

Conyers said that achievement was equally impressive.

“The Celebration Bowl win for us was a great win that validated the hard work of Coach Buddy Pough and his body of work over more than 20 years as the head coach at this university. It showed,” the interim president said.

“I saw these young men during the summer before school started practicing. I saw them progress every single week. So while this may have shocked many people, it did not shock me, nor Buddy Pough, or athletic director Stacy Danley, or Buddy Pough’s staff,” Conyers said.

He continued, “We certainly know that we were capable of doing just what we did. With hard work and a great game plan and execution, we thought that we could win this game. As I told someone, if we didn’t think we could win this game, we would not have showed up.”

S.C. State Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said, “I can only smile, but I think these are things that we have been thinking about for a long time. As far as the bowl goes, the president has always talked about bringing in more students for next year, particularly in the fall. The bowl just gives more life to that. As far as the athletic department, getting to the Celebration Bowl was on their mind from the beginning of the season.”

Jenkins said Biden’s visit was also special for the university.

“We only had like a week’s notice on that, but that’s a great thing to have a week’s notice. I don’t know what else could have been any bigger, and then to have such a successful graduation ceremony. So, yes, the trajectory is definitely in the right place at this point. It’s hard to say anything else,” the board chairman said.

