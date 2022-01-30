PROGRESS DECEMBER 2021: City buying downtown Orangeburg property

The City of Orangeburg in December announced it was purchasing a number of downtown properties with an eye toward rehabilitation and revitalization.

Orangeburg City Council voted to purchase five properties at a total cost of $429,400, City Administrator Sidney Evering said.

“This would help us have site control as we go toward revitalization of our downtown,” he said. “This will give us the opportunity to bring development to these buildings and obviously to downtown.”

The city purchased the former Thunderbird motel at 465 Orange St. behind the Dairy O for about $100,000, plus closing costs.

“The idea here is to potentially have this property developed for workforce housing,” Evering said.

The other properties purchased were owned by the Braxton J. Edward Trust at 1117, 1125, 1133 and 1155 Russell St.

The cost for these buildings is $329,400.

The money to purchase the property will come from the Department of Public Utilities’ Economic Development Revolving Fund.

“There would be no hit to the general fund of the city,” Evering said.

The fund provides incentives for industrial or commercial development within DPU’s service area. It is funded with money from the city's share of fee-in-lieu of taxes proceeds from local industries.

Following the property purchase, the fund would have about $1.2 million left.

Mayor Michael Butler said, “I think this is a good business idea.

“I think this is going to advance our city.”

According to Orangeburg County records, the appraised and assessed values of the properties are:

• 1117 Russell St. has an appraised value of $191,387 and an assessed value at $11,480.

• 1125 and 1133 Russell St. have an appraised value of $109,475 and an assessed value of $6,570.

• 1155 Russell St. has an appraised value of $57,920 and an assessed value of $3,480.

• 465 Orange S. has an appraised value of $225,656 and an assessed value of $13,540.

Council also passed a resolution agreeing to exchange property with the Orangeburg Pecan Company.

Currently the city owns two strips of property adjacent to Seaboard Street near Edisto Memorial Gardens. The city also has a lot that is adjacent to a lot owned by the Orangeburg Pecan Company.

As part of the exchange, the lot the pecan company owns would be given to the city in exchange for the city's two lots on Seaboard.

“It would be done at no cost to the city,” Evering said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.