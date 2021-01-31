PROGRESS DECEMBER 2020: Sigmatex expanding, putting HQ in Orangeburg

Sigmatex Carbon Textile Solutions announced plans Dec. 16 to expand operations in Orangeburg County. The more than $4.5 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Sigmatex’s facility at the John W. Matthews Jr. Industrial Park will become the British company’s North American headquarters.

“The creation of one large, agile and efficient operational base that embraces true manufacturing excellence practices will strengthen our value proposition and enable us to better meet the needs of our current and future customers," Group CEO Paul McMullan said. “Such decisions are always incredibly difficult to make, but we must adapt and evolve to the changing market situation."

"Our mission to be the market leader in the supply of carbon fibre textiles remains steadfast and with our commitment to innovation, quality and service level, we will continue to be positioned at the forefront of our industry," McMullan said.

Sigmatex’s expansion will include immediate investment in machinery and equipment – increasing capacity from 750,000 yards per year to three million yards per year.

Sigmatex’s Orangeburg facility employs five but the expansion in the short term will increase employment to 50. Over the next five years, employment is expected to grow to over 100 jobs.