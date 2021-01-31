PROGRESS DECEMBER 2020: Orangeburg County Library construction continues

Work continued on the new Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center as 2020 came to a close.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said significant progress has been made.
“A lot of work. We’ve been progressing really, really well. We feel like we are pretty much where we need to be at this time for a 2021 completion,” Young said.
In fact, Young said the library was about three months ahead of schedule. The library is expected to open by August 2021.
The $8.5 million project includes a 50,000-square-foot library, a 10,000-square-foot amphitheater and a 450-seat conference center. The new library will be located at the site of the former Piggly Wiggly, 1645 Russell St.
Construction on the project is being overseen by O’Cain Construction of Orangeburg.
Young said through the end of December, the building has been dried in, sheetrock has been hung, painting has been ongoing, windows and doors have been installed and HVAC units are almost complete.
Orangeburg County Library Director Anna Zacherl said the facility will provide needed upgrades.
“The computers will be new, we’re going to have state-of-the-art public technology space for meetings and for public use. We’re going to have a dedicated art space for art classes for children and teens and adults. We are going to have a playground outside the children’s area, we’re going to have a dedicated room just for story time.
"We’ve got family restrooms in the children’s area, and in the main atrium when you walk in, there’s going to be a permanent fixture for the Friends of the Orangeburg County Library to open or close for their book sales,” Zacherl said.
A teen room, walking trail and exercise equipment will also be featured at the new library.
“The Wi-Fi is going to be stronger and better. We’ll be able to have outdoor programming and show movies outside. There’s going to be a lot more seating for people to use inside, the parking lot’s going to be better, people will be able to drive up and drop their books in the book drop without having to get out of the car. The front doors are going to be contactless so they won’t have hold onto any handles or push any buttons,” Zacherl said.
In addition to a new main branch, the towns of North and Bowman will be receiving a new branches of the county library.
The 3,500-square-foot North branch, located at 4585 Savannah Highway, is about 99% complete and is expected to open around February.
Final touch-ups to the roof will be done before books and computers are installed, Young said.
Work began on the library in January 2020.
The library will be about 3,000 square feet of space larger than the existing library of about 800 square-feet. The new library will have more space for public computers and more room for dedicated programming and public meeting space.
The North library will also have its own parking lot.
Zacherl detailed the new additions to the North branch.
“The biggest upgrade for the North community is going to be the amount of space. The current library that operated there was less than 800 square feet. The new library is over 3,000 square feet. It’s got its own paved parking lot, which we’ve never had. The old North branch library only had two or three public computers, and this one’s going to have between eight and 10 public computers,” Zacherl said.
“We’ve got dedicated programming space in the North library, which we’ve never had, and we also have a dedicated meeting room space for the public,” Zacherl said.
Upon completion, it will be the first county library in the town.
In Bowman, the new 4,000-square-foot library will feature a parking lot, crosswalk, playground, dedicated children’s room and quiet reading room space, and the ability to have indoor and outdoor programming.
A new brick façade has been completed, a ceiling grid has been installed and interior painting has started.
The library is targeted for a March 2021 opening.