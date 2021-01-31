PROGRESS DECEMBER 2020: Orangeburg County Library construction continues

"We’ve got family restrooms in the children’s area, and in the main atrium when you walk in, there’s going to be a permanent fixture for the Friends of the Orangeburg County Library to open or close for their book sales,” Zacherl said.

A teen room, walking trail and exercise equipment will also be featured at the new library.

“The Wi-Fi is going to be stronger and better. We’ll be able to have outdoor programming and show movies outside. There’s going to be a lot more seating for people to use inside, the parking lot’s going to be better, people will be able to drive up and drop their books in the book drop without having to get out of the car. The front doors are going to be contactless so they won’t have hold onto any handles or push any buttons,” Zacherl said.

In addition to a new main branch, the towns of North and Bowman will be receiving a new branches of the county library.

The 3,500-square-foot North branch, located at 4585 Savannah Highway, is about 99% complete and is expected to open around February.

Final touch-ups to the roof will be done before books and computers are installed, Young said.

Work began on the library in January 2020.