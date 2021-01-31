PROGRESS DECEMBER 2020: Claflin receives $20 million, Voorhees $4 million in record donations

Claflin University and Voorhees College in December received the largest donations in the history of both institutions.
Claflin University received $20 million and Voorhees College received $4 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to help with the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The monies are aimed at addressing food banks, emergency relief and support services for those most vulnerable as well as debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services for under-resourced communities, education for historically marginalized and underserved people, civil rights advocacy groups and legal defense funds that take on institutional discrimination.
Scott recently wrote a post titled “384 Ways to Help,” where she described the pandemic as a “wrecking ball” in the lives of Americans who already struggle.
“Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty,” Scott said.
Claflin University President Dr. Dwaun Warmack thanked Jesus when he learned the institution received $20 million, the largest gift in its 151-year history.
“Today indeed is a great day here at Claflin University," Warmack said. "We’re both excited and delighted about this. The largest gift in institutional history – it’s transformational in a lot of ways. It’s game-changing in a lot of ways."
“She didn’t just invest in Claflin University, she invested in probably about 16 other HBCUs in this country and a variety of other charitable organizations," Warmack said. "So we say thank you to Ms. Scott for believing in the mission and the vision of the outstanding historically Black colleges and universities and other nonprofit organizations.”
The money will be used in several areas, including academic enterprise, the endowment and strengthening student success and retention, said Warmack.
University plans include the construction of a new state-of-the-art student center.
“Her gift will be used in a variety of ways to include scholarship dollars for students, financial support to non-traditional and international students, health care for employees, facility upgrades and deferred maintenance, and the establishment of endowed chairs," Voorhees College President W. Franklin Evans said.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires, Scott is ranked as No. 18 on its index of the world’s 500 richest people, with a net worth of $60.7 billion. She is the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Scott said that her gifts over the last four months of 2020 totaled $4.15 billion and have reached organizations across all 50 states.