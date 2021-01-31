PROGRESS DECEMBER 2020: Claflin receives $20 million, Voorhees $4 million in record donations

“She didn’t just invest in Claflin University, she invested in probably about 16 other HBCUs in this country and a variety of other charitable organizations," Warmack said. "So we say thank you to Ms. Scott for believing in the mission and the vision of the outstanding historically Black colleges and universities and other nonprofit organizations.”

The money will be used in several areas, including academic enterprise, the endowment and strengthening student success and retention, said Warmack.

University plans include the construction of a new state-of-the-art student center.

“Her gift will be used in a variety of ways to include scholarship dollars for students, financial support to non-traditional and international students, health care for employees, facility upgrades and deferred maintenance, and the establishment of endowed chairs," Voorhees College President W. Franklin Evans said.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires, Scott is ranked as No. 18 on its index of the world’s 500 richest people, with a net worth of $60.7 billion. She is the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Scott said that her gifts over the last four months of 2020 totaled $4.15 billion and have reached organizations across all 50 states.

