PROGRESS DECEMBER 2020: Allied Air announces $35.7 million expansion; 20 new jobs will be created

Allied Air Enterprises, Inc., a subsidiary of Lennox International, announced plans Dec. 9 to expand operations in Orangeburg County.
The $35.7 million investment will create 20 new jobs.
“The expansion of our operations is a testament to the positive business environment and the dedication of our employees in Orangeburg,” Allied Air Enterprises Vice President and General Manager Joe Nassab said in a release.
“In spite of the challenges associated with the pandemic, we are expanding our footprint and supporting our customers with quality products, while maintaining the safety of our employees,” he said.
Allied Air’s expansion will include the construction of a new, 405,000-square-foot warehouse to increase the company’s manufacturing and storage capabilities. The company is located at 355 Millennium Drive in the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park.
The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2021.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Orangeburg County a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant for costs related to the project.
Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. noted the expansion shows Orangeburg County is “a location fit for success.”
“We are grateful for the creation of these new jobs for our citizens and the investment in our community,” Wright said. “The addition of these new jobs will take Allied Air to more than 500 employees and make them one of our top five manufacturing employers.”
The expansion will be one of the largest buildings recently constructed in the county, according to Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson. Husqvarna added 500,000 square feet in 2017.
“This will be an impressive new facility that expands the building over 1 million square feet,” Robinson said. “They also have other buildings in Orangeburg totaling an additional 380,000 square feet.”
Robinson said the expansion helps “create a hub” and create density in the OC/CIP which will help to elevate property values in the park.
Robinson recalled working with Lennox about 20 years ago and said he would never have envisioned the company having over 1.4 million square feet in Orangeburg County today.
The expansion is the second the company announced in 2020.
In August, Allied Air announced it would expand into the $13 million, 200,000-square-foot speculative building at the OC/CIP.
The building will also be used for warehousing and production capacity. The number of employees did not increase with that previous project.
Allied Air will lease the new building for a period of time.
Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler praised the announcement.
“As one of the largest manufacturers already in Orangeburg County, Allied Air continues to impress by growing their footprint in the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park,” Butler said. “These 20 new jobs will have a significant impact on 20 additional citizens and their families.”
OCDC Chairman Kenneth Middleton said the announcement solidifies the company’s presence in Orangeburg and the company’s continued growth.
“They are proving to be great corporate neighbors,” Middleton said. “This next step will obviously allow them to be more efficient, creating more and more highly satisfied customers. Great for Allied Air and great for Orangeburg County. We’ve created a powerful partnership.”
Lennox initially cut the ribbon for its Allied Air Enterprises Inc. plant in 2000, becoming the first tenant of the industrial park located on U.S. Highway 301. The company has continued to expand over the years.