PROGRESS DECEMBER 2020: Allied Air announces $35.7 million expansion; 20 new jobs will be created

“We are grateful for the creation of these new jobs for our citizens and the investment in our community,” Wright said. “The addition of these new jobs will take Allied Air to more than 500 employees and make them one of our top five manufacturing employers.”

The expansion will be one of the largest buildings recently constructed in the county, according to Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson. Husqvarna added 500,000 square feet in 2017.

“This will be an impressive new facility that expands the building over 1 million square feet,” Robinson said. “They also have other buildings in Orangeburg totaling an additional 380,000 square feet.”

Robinson said the expansion helps “create a hub” and create density in the OC/CIP which will help to elevate property values in the park.

Robinson recalled working with Lennox about 20 years ago and said he would never have envisioned the company having over 1.4 million square feet in Orangeburg County today.

The expansion is the second the company announced in 2020.