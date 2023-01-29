PROGRESS/AUGUST 2022: City to host DY World Series

The City of Orangeburg will be one of the hosts for the 2024 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

Orangeburg will be the site for the Division I and II Coaches Pitch AA World Series. The tournament will feature an all-star team from 11 Southeast states and a host team from Orangeburg. The teams are made up of 7- and 8-year-old players.

DYB Commissioner Will Wade made the announcement at a press conference held Aug. 12 at Orangeburg Recreation Park on North Road. He said the city complex was a major factor in bringing the event to Orangeburg, along with the enthusiasm shown by the leadership of the city.

“First, you have a fabulous $18 million complex here, but the number one thing that persuaded me was the emphasis the mayor and all the city staff placed on the youth and the community,” Wade said. “That’s the number one thing that sold me, the community aspect.”

Wade said DYB normally bids out its World Series events two years in advance.

“There’s a lot of planning financially and logistically to pull off an event like this,” Wade said. “We’ll be bringing 24 teams from across the Southeast to spend the week in Orangeburg. There’s a lot of behind the scenes that goes on to make this happen. The Orangeburg staff did a fantastic job with its bid presentation, but now the hard work begins.”

Superintendent of Recreation Shawn Taylor said the event is a vision and foresight that came to fruition.

“In 2018 the City of Orangeburg made a significant investment to build this complex in the hopes of attracting events like this one,” Taylor said. “We want to showcase our great sense of community and pride along with our baseball heritage. This event shows how we are invested in the future of South Carolina and in creating economic development.”

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said the city looks forward to hosting the event and showcasing the talent of the youth in the community.

“This is a special opportunity for the youth that will be playing in these games, and we want this to be a fun and memorable experience for them and their families,” Butler said. “We want this to be an event that will never be forgotten by the people of this county and this state.”

Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering thanked Butler and the city council for leadership and foresight in approving the building of the new complex.

“This is why this (complex) was built, to host events like this,” Evering said. “This is a top-notch facility that we feel like is second to none. I want to thank the Parks and Recreation staff, specifically Shaniqua Simmons, Shawn Taylor, Meredith Garris and the staff that worked hard to bring this day to fruition. The city is committed to creating that proverbial Field of Dreams right here in Orangeburg.”

Orangeburg resident Angela Burrows has four boys that have played baseball for the City of Orangeburg. She said to have a World Series in her hometown is a dream.

“(Through baseball) I’ve seen neighbors become friends, friends become family and teammates become brothers,” Burrows said. “This recognition is well-deserved, it’s been years in the making. The World Series is stuff of little boy and big boy dreams.”

The World Series is scheduled for July 25-30 in 2024. Taylor said his department will continue to improve the complex over the next two years.

“We want to make sure we have all the amenities to make sure our visitors have the experience of a lifetime.”