PROGRESS/AUGUST 2022: Bamberg amid hospital, courthouse projects

Bamberg County has big things in store for its former hospital and aging courthouse.

Both are undergoing significant restoration and renovations.

The county spent much of 2022 and will spend the early part of 2023 working on both projects.

The first was the transformation of its defunct hospital into a multiservice complex.

The interior renovation of the building was essentially complete through the middle of January 2023 with the sheriff’s department, health department and veterans administration just about ready to receive new furniture in February, according to county administrator Joey Preston.

The county's information technology vendor was finishing up final changes and adjustments, preparing to receive a mix of new equipment and existing staff computers and printers, said Preston.

Exterior renovations continued on the building with plans with painting beginning in January 2023.

"The reconstruction of the main entry canopy has begun and will give a new look to the front entrance of the sheriff’s department and in the future, the main entry to the new home for Voter Registration," Preston said January 18. "This upfit will include an ADA-compliant access ramp, railings, lighting and signage to greet visitors and staff."

"Lastly, the renovation and reconstruction of the entire grounds surrounding the building, including new parking areas and internal access roadways, has begun and is expected to remain in progress into early March," Preston said. "Ultimately it will include new curb and gutter, asphalt roads and parking, site lighting, landscaping, heli-pad upgrades, and plenty of sidewalks to access the various wings of the building once all areas are complete."

Preston said weather permitting, the site work and canopy improvements in front of the building are planned to be complete by mid-February in time to receive the new furniture for the sheriff’s office.

"The relocation of Sheriff (Kenneth) Bamberg and staff will begin soon after the furniture is delivered and installed," Preston said. This portion of the relocation is expected to be complete by early March."

Preston said the site work behind the building for access to the Health Department and Veterans Affairs is expected to extend into April with occupancy expected to occur immediately afterwards.

"The architect is currently designing a new covered main entrance to be constructed just outside the offices of the Health Dept. and Veterans Affairs as part of the exterior improvements being made around the building," he said.

Preston said the renovation and conversion of the remainder of the Law Enforcement wing into the Emergency Operations Center, coroner, morgue, and EMS will begin in the near future.

"The renovation and conversion for Voter Registration and DSS in separate wings of the building will begin as funding becomes available," he said.

Some of the work on the courthouse was spent through a S.C. Department of Commerce $1.5 million grant.

The county has removed hazardous materials from the courthouse. The only thing that has not been completed is the roof as of early January 2023.

"Work on the renovation plans by the architect has been in progress for some time with continuous refinement of the scope and budget," Preston said. "Interior demolition is being planned for the removal of the carpeting throughout along with the ceiling grid."

Preston said following this work, plans will be completed to reinforce the foundation of the building to correct settlement issues that have occurred over the years. A bid date for this work has not yet been scheduled, said Preston.

In addition, Palmetto Rural Telephone Co-Op’s began expanding broadband service in the county with the help of a grant from the state’s Broadband Infrastructure Program. The projects were completed in October 2022.

Streets receiving broadband were Hadwin Road, Orange Grove Road and the Clear Pond. Lodge Road, Pocketville Road, Ashton Road, Rivers Bridge Road and Ehrhardt areas.