PROGRESS AUGUST 2021: Housing units added to larger Sixo-1 project

A Mount Pleasant-based property development company in August announced it will develop hundreds of new homes in the Orangeburg area.

M&P Land LLC plans to develop 48 townhouses on about three acres of the Sixo-1 project site. This site includes 65 acres adjacent to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College on St. Matthews Road. St. Matthews Road is also known as U.S. 601.

In conjunction with Gateway One Development LLC, the second project will feature 177 single-family homes on a 60-acre tract of land on Bruin Parkway and will be named The Park at Wilkinson. The development will be across from the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School ball fields.

The residential developments are just one part of a larger development planned for the U.S. 601 corridor.

In August 2020, Andrew Silver announced plans to build what is called the The Sixo 1 Project, a project complete with dining, retail, entertainment, lodging and residential.

"These (residential) developments will be centered around the 601 lifestyle center," M&P Land LLC President and co-owner Andrew Silver told those gathered for the announcement at the Orangeburg County Development Commission earlier in August. "It is also near the Y club as well. It is about accessibility. It will help support the community and what is available at the moment and forthcoming years to come."

Ground is expected to be broken on both residential projects during the first quarter of 2022, with occupancy expected within six months after groundbreaking.

The developments will include single-family detached homes ranging from 1,700-square-feet to 2,500-square feet. Home price range will be from $180,000 to $350,000.

Home styles will also include townhomes and freedom homes that are geared toward an active adult community.

"We have a seat for everybody," D.R. Horton Land Acquisition Manager Phil Bradley said, noting the company is excited be entering the Orangeburg market and a "growing community."

The residential developments would have amenities such as a ballpark, cabana or playground.

"We have several different options we can do," Bradley said.

Silver said the residential component of the project has been in discussion for the past 1-1/2 year to two years.

Silver thanked all the partners in the project including the property owners, the home builder, the professional team at M&P Land and county leaders for their support in the project.

The projects are entirely privately funded.

D.R. Horton will construct the homes. Gateway One Development will be undertaking the groundworks.

Silver and his wife, Emilee, own M&P Land. Silver also owns Gateway One, along with Mike O'Cain and Chad Rast of O'Cain Construction.

"We are looking at a micro metropolis within that 601 corridor," Silver said, noting that over the next five years he expects the $100 million project to bring a minimum of 500 to 1,000 homes to the area all "wrapped around the 601 development."

Silver has touted the Sixo 1 project as creating hundreds of jobs as well as spurring economic development for the City of Orangeburg by the way of utility usage. It would generate income for Orangeburg County by the way of property and business taxes.

