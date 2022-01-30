PROGRESS AUGUST 2021: Bamberg downtown project work begins

Work on the first phase of the City of Bamberg’s master plan for downtown revitalization, including the development of a walking park with green space and small amphitheater, began in the summer of 2021.

The first phase created a park on a vacant space on Main Highway that had been the site of blighted buildings that were destroyed in a massive fire in March 2019. Bamberg County and the City of Bamberg coordinated the removal of the buildings, and the county obtained ownership of the site to provide for the property’s rehabilitation and reuse.

“Work started about a month ago,” Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said in August.

The first phase was funded with the help of a nearly $40,000 grant from the state Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department’s Park and Recreation Development Fund. The site was cleared and first-phase work included the installation of drainage and connection to the city’s water system.

“Once we had secured the PARD grant, we pretty much began work. We’re trying to grade the ground to make sure it’s level for sidewalks, grass and that kind of stuff. A lot of underground work had to be done,” Foster said.

Bamberg County and the City of Bamberg have partnered to create the plan for which the Lower Savannah Council of Governments was able to secure the services of North Charleston-based Stantec Consulting Services.

“Stantec did some of their magic,” said Preston.

The county would receive another grant to help with the infrastructure for the park and other portions of the city.

Because the city and county don’t own all of the downtown buildings, Foster said the city and county are relying on the owners of other downtown buildings to fix them up. She said Southeastern Housing, for example, has purchased the old city hall building, along with two other downtown buildings.

“We’re trying to work with each owner. We’ve opened several new businesses within downtown. So it’s either tenants or owners. We’ve sold several buildings. So hopefully those will get restored,” Foster said.

One downtown building is slated to become a welcome center for both the city and county. There was $150,000 set aside for a welcome center and tourism building in Bamberg as one of the projects included under a capital projects sales tax referendum approved by Bamberg County voters in November 2018.

Foster said additional grant funds and new investors are being sought to continue the downtown project in phases.

“We have some new investors and hopefully private owners downtown will restore these buildings. We are partnering with the owners to see that things are refurbished or renovated. Our state representatives have also been wonderful. Rep. Justin Bamberg and Sen. Brad Hutto helped with the PARD grant,” the mayor said.

Enhanced parking, renewal of the local theater, a museum and a market area are all part of the larger vision for downtown.

“We have a rendering of the downtown with additional parking, but we’ve not gotten to that point yet. But that is in the works,” said Foster, who has said the black railings that currently line downtown are not included in the downtown revitalization plan.

The installation of walking paths, landscaping for green space and lighting is also part of the revitalization project.

A recreation master plan, which is also included as part of the downtown revitalization plan, is to include upgrades to the basketball courts, several baseball/softball fields with seating and concession area, multi-use sports fields and walking trails.

