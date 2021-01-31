PROGRESS AUGUST 2020: Orangeburg DPU electric rates decline

All Department of Public Utilities customers saw their electricity rates decline starting in September.

“This is a benefit that we think will be of help going forward to all of our customers,” DPU Manager Warren Harley told Orangeburg City Council in August.

DPU buys its electricity from Dominion Energy and sells it to local customers.

“The way our rate structure is set up, it’s simply a pass-through rate that we pay. We buy power from Dominion Energy and pass that cost on to the customer. So, as that cost goes down, we will reflect that in our customer bills as well,” Harley said.

According to DPU, the rate reduction equals approximately $4.1 million over the next 12 months.

A typical residential customer’s monthly bill will decline about $4.88 a month, or a total of $59 over 12 months, according to DPU. The rate change took effect on bills dated after Sept. 1.

The change reflects Dominion’s lower projected fuel costs.

In a prepared statement, Harley said, “While the reduction in Dominion’s fuel costs are not directly related to the current tough economic conditions related to COVID-19, we hope this reduction will help our customers during this period of uncertainty.”

