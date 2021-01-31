PROGRESS AUGUST 2020: New Edisto River bridge may be finished in 2023

The S.C. Department of Transportation plans to replace the bridge over the Edisto River, next to Edisto Memorial Gardens, by the end of 2023 in a project totaling $20 million.

“We are replacing the Edisto River bridge over the North Edisto, as well as the swamp river bridge, or the overflow bridge,” SCDOT Program Manager Adam Humphries said in August.

SCDOT is also adding an acceleration lane from Russell Street onto U.S. Highway 301 to allow a free flow of traffic onto the new bridge.

Officials say the new bridges will offer additional protection from flooding. They should also be high enough to allow the city to connect the two sides of the gardens.

The bridges are also being designed so that the city can place decorative lighting on them.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions and pedestrian access will be maintained during construction, Humphries said.

“As part of the project, we will need to acquire some right-of-way from the City of Orangeburg at the disc golf course and in front of the test gardens,” Humphries said.

It should take roughly a year to prepare all of the right-of-way work.