 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROGRESS AUGUST 2020: New Edisto River bridge may be finished in 2023
0 comments

PROGRESS AUGUST 2020: New Edisto River bridge may be finished in 2023

{{featured_button_text}}
301 Bridge

The S.C. Department of Transportation is planning to replace the U.S. Highway 301 bridge over the North Fork Edisto River.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The S.C. Department of Transportation plans to replace the bridge over the Edisto River, next to Edisto Memorial Gardens, by the end of 2023 in a project totaling $20 million.

“We are replacing the Edisto River bridge over the North Edisto, as well as the swamp river bridge, or the overflow bridge,” SCDOT Program Manager Adam Humphries said in August.

SCDOT is also adding an acceleration lane from Russell Street onto U.S. Highway 301 to allow a free flow of traffic onto the new bridge.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Officials say the new bridges will offer additional protection from flooding. They should also be high enough to allow the city to connect the two sides of the gardens.

The bridges are also being designed so that the city can place decorative lighting on them.

Two lanes of traffic in both directions and pedestrian access will be maintained during construction, Humphries said.

“As part of the project, we will need to acquire some right-of-way from the City of Orangeburg at the disc golf course and in front of the test gardens,” Humphries said.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

It should take roughly a year to prepare all of the right-of-way work.

“Next fall to winter would be when construction would begin. Typically, a bridge of this size, just because it’s two structures, you’re possibly looking at two years for it to completely construct,” Humphries said.

The U.S. 301 river bridge was built in 1922 and the overflow bridge was built in 1954. Traffic on the bridges is expected to reach more than 30,000 vehicles a day by 2040.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

South Fork bridges to be replaced

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced it would replace existing U.S. Highway 301 (Bamberg Road) southbound bridge over the South Edisto River in Bamberg and Orangeburg counties and the adjacent Bobcat Landing Road (S-439) bridge in Bamberg County.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mourning Dove Banding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News