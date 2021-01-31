PROGRESS AUGUST 2020: $70M development announced for 601

The development could open as early as 2022.

Silver said the majority of the project will be privately funded.

"During the course of the next five years, this development, as it organically grows, will provide in excess of 500 jobs both part-time and full-time, generate income for the city of Orangeburg by the way of utility usage, generate income for the county of Orangeburg by the way of property and business taxes and, most importantly, provide a port of destination for the community at large to enjoy,” he said.

Silver said the project will aim to create a “special lifestyle.”

The project's initial six to nine months has been dedicated to permitting and design work, he said.

The project architect is Columbia-based 2LR and project engineer is Mount Pleasant-based Earthsource Engineering. Orangeburg-based O'Cain Construction will be the project's main contractor.

"How thrilled we are to have this economic development opportunity come to life here on the 601 corridor," Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said.

The Orangeburg Democrat praised Silver for his commitment to Orangeburg County.