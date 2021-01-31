PROGRESS AUGUST 2020: $70M development announced for 601

A new dining, retail, entertainment, lodging and residential development is planned for Orangeburg.
The $70 million development will be located on St. Matthews Road, next to Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. It’s near Interstate 26.
"We want special food, with special entertainment and a special lifestyle," Project Developer Andrew Silver said during the unveiling of the project in August.
"We don't just want to create drive-ins, but we want to create a total environment for the community and for the 90,000 people who go past this exit. We want to create something special for them,” he said.
Mount Pleasant-based M&P Land LLC plans for the 50-acre development to include a business and welcoming center with high-tech executive suites; boutique restaurants; an amphitheater for movie and music nights; media center; green space; water features and two or three hotels and residential areas.
The project, called Sixo 1, will also include courtyard areas for gathering. St. Matthews Road is also known as U.S. Highway 601.
"M&P Land and the M&P Land team have an amazing opportunity in this first-class location in the county of Orangeburg," Silver said.
“We all know the location is excellent, but what is required and needed to make this development stand out above the rest is a vision, a multi-discipline team, hard work, the support of the county and the spirit to succeed,” he said.
The development could open as early as 2022.
Silver said the majority of the project will be privately funded.
"During the course of the next five years, this development, as it organically grows, will provide in excess of 500 jobs both part-time and full-time, generate income for the city of Orangeburg by the way of utility usage, generate income for the county of Orangeburg by the way of property and business taxes and, most importantly, provide a port of destination for the community at large to enjoy,” he said.
Silver said the project will aim to create a “special lifestyle.”
The project's initial six to nine months has been dedicated to permitting and design work, he said.
The project architect is Columbia-based 2LR and project engineer is Mount Pleasant-based Earthsource Engineering. Orangeburg-based O'Cain Construction will be the project's main contractor.
"How thrilled we are to have this economic development opportunity come to life here on the 601 corridor," Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said.
The Orangeburg Democrat praised Silver for his commitment to Orangeburg County.
"As long as Andrew Silver is in Orangeburg County and is interested in bringing … things that will make a difference in the quality of life of the men, women and children and families who live here and call this place home, we are all a lot better off,” she said.
Orangeburg County Development Commission Board Chairman Kenneth Middleton said, “This is another exciting opportunity for growth in Orangeburg County and what we are able to offer to our citizens.
"Andrew and his team have done a remarkable job of coming into Orangeburg. I am so glad he fell in love with Orangeburg. He has taken on some amazing projects and he continues to deliver.”
The project's restaurant group will be led by restaurateur Jason Bruner and consultant Darren Rhodes.
Jason Bruner said a steakhouse, Southern cuisine and seafood restaurants are planned. Some of the restaurant brands include Southern Table, Rare, Bamboo House, Biscuits and Columbia Craft Brewery.
Bruner said the amphitheater will be a place to gather with the intent of bringing in some musical artists, concerts and farmers markets.
"We want to generate as much revenue as we can for the County of Orangeburg," Bruner said. "We want to pool from the surrounding areas so people can finally get out there and see what we have been enjoying the whole time here in South Carolina and Orangeburg in general."