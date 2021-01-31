PROGRESS AUGUST 2020: $50M Tri-County project to expand broadband

ST. MATTHEWS – A three-year project to bring a fiber optic network to Calhoun County and beyond began in August.

“Just like in the 1940s when we came together to bring power to rural areas, now in 2020 we’re coming together to bring a fiber network,” Tri-County Electric Cooperative CEO Chad Lowder said.

The project was kicked off with a ceremony at the Moorer Road substation just outside of St. Matthews.

Lowder said bringing fiber to homes is the next step.

Lowder said the project will start in St. Matthews and will build out into the rural areas over the next three years.

“When you start seeing fiber come into your area, that’s Tri-County,” Lowder said.

The service will transmit data up to 1 gigabit per second, which is fast enough to download a full, high-definition movie in just a few minutes.

The investment for the project is $50 million.

The first test customers were connected in the middle of December.

Fiber construction was underway throughout Calhoun County and Lower Richland County as the new year began.