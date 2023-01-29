PROGRESS/APRIL 2022: Ribbon cut for spec facility at Santee park

SANTEE – The 1,324-acre South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park reached a new milestone April 24 as officials celebrated the completion of a 125,000-square-foot speculative building.

“This building marks a milestone for the development of the 6 million-square-foot industrial park,” DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the speculative building.

“As one of the largest rail-served industrial parks in the state, the South Carolina Gateway will pave the way for new opportunities. The development will give customers access to a fully integrated park delivering significant benefits to the local community and enhancing the regional economy for years to come,” he said.

Dubai-based DP World’s park is located in what Orangeburg County officials call the Global Logistics Triangle, which is the area bordered by Interstate 26, Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 301.

The company’s 125,000-square-foot spec building is an expandable Class A structure with tilt walls that can be subdivided for smaller users. The building sits on about 22 acres and is expandable to 159,200 square feet, according to marketing materials.

The park's master plan projects upwards of 6.5 million square feet of building space. About 350 acres are currently available for sale or build-to-suit development.

Company officials say the park can handle industrial, warehousing, manufacturing and ancillary services.

In addition to the 125,000-square-foot building, there are also plans to build a 250,000-square-foot speculative building.

Orangeburg County Council in April agreed to provide DP World with financial incentives to develop additional parcels for the future buildings.

“We will complete the transformation of the park into a multi-modal industry park shared by Orangeburg and Dorchester counties,” Bin Sulayem said. “We look forward to welcoming tenants that will be an asset to the county and the great state of South Carolina.”

In March 2022, Georgia-based Premium Peanut announced it would locate its peanut-shelling facility in the park. The company is building its own building.

“Tenants like Premium Peanut are just the beginning of this development that will attract many quality tenants,” Bin Sulayem said. “This will create many full-time jobs and enable the influx of capital that will benefit the community for years to come.”

Bin Sulayem said as, “the global supply chain continues to face disruptions, multi-modal infrastructure is essential to address pressure points.”

“We aim to provide our customers with options to streamline trade flow in and out of the region,” he said.

DP World operates in 60 countries with 93 terminals and ports from Australia all the way to Latin America and Europe. The company handles 71 million containers a year.

Orangeburg County Councilman Johnny Ravenell said, “Growth is upon us.

“We are grateful and proud because any time you have a building of this sort, that means there are more jobs for the people here, not only for the Santee area but surrounding areas as well.”

Orangeburg County Development Commission Chairman Kenneth Middleton said the ribbon-cutting ceremony was only the beginning.

“Today is a shining example of hope for the future in struggling times. It is an example of how things should be and can be if we truly work together. We are all blessed to be a part of brighter futures for years and years and years to come,” he said.

Middleton also spoke of the importance of patience.

“This project will change lives for untold centuries. The best is yet to come,” he said.

Orangeburg businessman Jim Roquemore, who sold the property for the project over 15 years ago, said former state Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman, and current state Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, encouraged him to buy the property. He did and the rest is history.

He praised DP World for its patience.

“They have done a phenomenal job. It is first-class, of course – everything they do is first class and we are glad to have them in Santee,” he said.

S.C. Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said, “Being ready for prospective industry is key to sustained economic development success, and this new speculative building positions Orangeburg County for the future.

“We appreciate DP World’s commitment to the project and look forward to the positive impact of this development throughout the community.”

DP World Americas, a subsidiary of Dubai World, is the property owner.

DP World was originally founded in the 1970s as a terminal logistics company, but in recent years has focused on parks and logistics in an effort to complement its terminal operations.

DP World purchased the Orangeburg County property in 2006.

According to an OCDC flyer, about 806 acres of the site can be developed.

Land at the site is valued at $18,000 to $30,000 an acre, according to the OCDC flyer.

The site has power through Tri-County Electric Cooperative, natural gas from Dominion, water from the Lake Marion Regional Water System, sewer service from Orangeburg County/Santee, telecommunications through Verizon and Frontier and fire protection from the Santee Fire Service and Orangeburg County Fire Service.

The site also has access to CSX rail.