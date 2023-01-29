PROGRESS/APRIL 2022: Calhoun sales tax projects advance

Calhoun County officials in April announced they were moving forward on several projects funded through the county's capital projects sales tax.

The capital project sales tax projects were approved nearly four years ago by county voters.

Calhoun County residents approved the 1% sales tax to fund certain projects in a Nov. 6, 2018, referendum.

The county expects to spend a total of about $6.6 million on the projects, including buying and equipping ambulances for the Calhoun County Emergency Services Department.

The county is also seeking grants to help fund the projects.

Some projects include:

The Cameron and St. Matthews water line reaches.

The reaches will come from the Santee Cooper Regional Water System. The project will include a total of 22 miles of 12-inch pipe.

The project is designed to cut the cost of providing water service in both towns.

Cameron Historical Depot: Cameron Town Council voted to move forward after receiving the design for the project.

The project includes the renovation of the historical depot in Cameron and related improvements, including improving the facility's handicapped accessibility.

The construction of a new Sandy Run Fire District substation.

St. Matthews demolition: The demolition of the dialysis building on F.R. Huff Drive and asbestos abatement at St. Matthews High School.

St. Matthews parks and recreation facilities: The parks and recreational facilities will be built on the sites of the old town hall and the old school.

Animal Shelter: The project will include the development of additional facilities for dogs and cats on Purple Martin Drive.

St. Matthews Streetscape. The town administration and Calhoun County Transportation Committee partnered for guard railing along the railroad cut. There is discussion with the CTC about facilitating other downtown street projects.

St. Matthews Public Safety renovation. The project includes the renovation, construction, improvement and equipping of facilities serving the fire department, judicial court and other public safety functions.

Cameron downtown demolition: Several buildings have been demolished.

Calhoun County emergency communication and ambulances: Completed under budget. The projects included the provision of 800 megahertz radio service for emergency service providers in Calhoun County as well as the acquisition of ambulances to be operated by the Calhoun County Emergency Services Department.

• Sandy Run recreation: The project includes a new walking trail. The project has focused on improving batting cages, lighting, field and bleachers.

Calhoun County water line: Water line extensions to Carolina Lane and Stabler Hill Road in Sandy Run. The project will include new water lines on Highway 601-Ft. Motte and Copperhead Lane as well.

“That is a lot of good news,” Councilman John Nelson said. “Let's get a lot of good news out so everyone in the county knows about that.”

“I am glad you are moving forward,” Chairman James Haigler said. “People can see the county is trying to get some work done.”