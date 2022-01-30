PROGRESS APRIL 2021: 'The Oaks is going to be there' now and in future

The sale of the Methodist Oaks retirement community to a private company was finalized.

The Oaks of Orangeburg LLC completed the acquisition with plans to further enhance services and make the community a destination for seniors and the Greater Orangeburg community.

"We are excited," The Oaks of Orangeburg Manager Clay Fowler said. "In the last almost year and a half, we have reworked the way things are done at The Oaks. The Oaks has an incredible history and so many people before us have done their part to build on folks before them."

The Methodist Oaks trustees agreed to sell the assets of the retirement community in June 2019 to The Oaks of Orangeburg LLC, an entity led by Fowler, owner and operator of Orangeburg's Longwood Plantation Assisted Living and Magnolia Place Memory Care. The Methodist Oaks had operated as an independent, non-profit corporation.

The sale was made due to financial challenges as the facility was about $17 million in debt. The sale amount was not disclosed.

"As the sale concludes, the Methodist Oaks won't have any debt left," Fowler said.

Fowler thanked the parties that have helped with the transition, including the Methodist Oaks board; the Methodist Conference; Orangeburg County and the Orangeburg County Development Commission.

"It is clear that Orangeburg loves The Oaks," Fowler said. "I can't tell you how many people contacted me over the last two years and said how much it meant to them and how glad they are that The Oaks is going to be there and that it will continue to be there in the future.”

Fowler said he is excited about the changes that have occurred and that are planned for the Oaks going into the future.

Fowler said in many ways The Oaks "was sort of on an island" prior to the ongoing transition.

"The health care world is very different from the one that The Oaks started with," he said.

Fowler noted changes that have occurred.

"We increased the capability in the nursing home as far as what the organization can provide,” Fowler said. The nursing home can now provide residents with IV treatments and care for residents with tracheostomies.

The Oaks has also brought to the campus a geriatric medical practice, with doctors specializing in geriatric care. The geriatric group is in the facility full time all week.

The group of doctors and nurse practitioners is also doing house calls for independent and assisted-living residents. They have served the Longwood Plantation facilities for several years.

"We feel this is a tremendous acceleration in the medical care in the nursing home at The Oaks," Fowler said, noting it is not something that is otherwise available in the area. "We are trying to find ways that we can make things better for them."

Fowler said The Oaks also has a resident counsel with whom he will seek to meet regularly to get a better idea what they would like to see happen on campus.

Fowler said The Oaks will also look to invest capital into the campus, with plans to refresh, clean up and improve the aesthetics of buildings, specifically the Wesley Pines area consisting of duplexes. The Oaks of Orangeburg has committed to the county to invest at least $5 million over the next five years.

"There is a lot of work that needs to be done," Fowler said. "The community has tremendous bones. It is really a solid place and a beautiful place. It just needs some TLC."

He said one of the areas that will be sought to be improved will be the living arrangements in the independent living section of the campus.

"The Oaks is a place for people who are at different price points," Fowler said. "We are changing the model to either a lower entry fee required or no entry fee at all."

The PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) program continues. The program remains in place with all its components but will be purchased at a later date.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.