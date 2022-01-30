PROGRESS APRIL 2021: Allied Air facility expanding

Allied Air Enterprises, a subsidiary of Lennox International, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new, 405,000-square-foot warehouse at the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park in April.

“The expansion of our operations is a testament to the positive business environment and the dedication of our employees in Orangeburg, South Carolina,” said Joe Nassab, vice president and general manager of Allied Air Enterprises.

“A key factor in deciding to expand the Allied Air facility has been the outstanding business relationship we have shared with local and state officials since the inception of the plant,” he said.

The company held the groundbreaking ceremony for a small group of guests due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The new, $35.7 million facility will be located next to the existing 550,000-square-foot building at 355 Millennium Drive. The expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing, distribution and storage capabilities. It will create 20 new jobs.

The new facility will be one of the largest recently constructed in the county, according to economic development officials. Husqvarna added 500,000 square feet in 2017.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Orangeburg County a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant for costs related to the project.

“We are very excited about the expansion in Orangeburg,” said Craig Fairley, plant operations director of Allied Air Enterprises. “This is a great development, because it allows us to grow our capabilities for our customers and continue to be a major contributor to the economy of this region."

The expansion is the second the company announced in 2020.

In August 2020, Allied Air announced it would expand into the $13 million, 200,000-square-foot speculative building at the OC/CIP.

The building is for warehousing and production capacity. The number of employees did not increase with that previous project.

A division of Lennox International, Allied Air Enterprises serves residential and commercial marketplaces in the United States and Canada with the heating and cooling solutions. The company has five plants across North America.

