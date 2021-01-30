PROGRESS 2020: Local economy rides COVID-19 waves in 2020

"2020 was an extremely difficult year for small businesses, but we have also watched many prosper by pivoting their business strategy to meet the changing needs of the communities they serve," White said. "Whether that was through manufacturing PPE, or adapting to a virtual environment, many small businesses have been able to not only survive, but thrive. We hope to see more small business overcome this hurdle in 2021, so they can continue to provide economic growth and create jobs in South Carolina."

Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said it is not immediately known how many businesses in the county have closed because of the coronavirus.

"I have only been notified by one chamber member of their business closing, but that number is not representative of our county," McQuilla said. "We will have to wait and see if businesses report shuttering after the tax season."

Exact job losses are still unknown.

"Because COVID is still ongoing, we don’t have any numbers (preliminary or otherwise)," McQuilla said. "Some people are downsizing but may restructure and add employees later this year."

"All of the employment numbers since COVID began have been pretty dismal," McQuilla said. "We did see a small uptick in some industries during the month of November."