PROGRESS 2020: Local economy rides COVID-19 waves in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has touched every aspect of life from education, to entertainment, to health care, to cultural norms.
One area feeling the tentacles of the virus has been the economy as Orangeburg city and county business and manufacturers have not been spared from the COVID-19 onslaught.
Banks, barber shops and other businesses that require close contact with customers all closed for a time. Banking was conducted through drive-thru and online means with reduced hours.
At one point, the majority of stores at the Prince of Orange Mall were closed.
Dine-in services at most if not all restaurants were closed.
City of Orangeburg revenue collector Erica Canty said about 116 small businesses in the City of Orangeburg have closed since March 2020 due to shutdowns caused by the pandemic.
Canty said while 116 small businesses closed, 99 new small businesses opened in the city for a net loss of 17 businesses.
"The COVID pandemic has really taken an effect on us tremendously," Canty said, noting she could not provide specific numbers on net jobs lost or gained.
A small business is defined as having less than 50 employees.
Closures of businesses due to the pandemic resulted in job losses for thousands in The T&D Region. Some still employed had to deal with furloughs or reductions in pay.
Despite the lockdowns, work continued in the city, Canty said. About 198 job contracts of various scopes were completed over the past 10 months.
As the public grew more accustomed to the virus and more information was known about how the virus impacts individuals, businesses and government offices began to slowly reopen to the public -- at least on a limited basis with safety protocols in place.
On the retail side, the number of sales tax returns in Orangeburg County for November was 873, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Pre-COVID, the number of sales tax returns in Orangeburg County in February 2020 was 899. They dipped to 784 in April 2020.
Before COVID, net taxable sales were $56.6 million for Orangeburg in February 2020 before dipping to $54.8 million in April. The level has stabilized through November 2020 at $58.7 million.
The accommodations tax revenue in Orangeburg was $64,300 in February before plummeting to $31,000 in May. In December 2020, the accommodations tax revenue was $52,400.
“The SBA provided over $40 million in PPP (Paycheck Protection) loans to over 500 small businesses in the City of Orangeburg," said Gregg White, district director for the Small Business Administration South Carolina District Office. "Those funds have enabled small businesses to pay their employees, mortgage, rent and utilities."
"2020 was an extremely difficult year for small businesses, but we have also watched many prosper by pivoting their business strategy to meet the changing needs of the communities they serve," White said. "Whether that was through manufacturing PPE, or adapting to a virtual environment, many small businesses have been able to not only survive, but thrive. We hope to see more small business overcome this hurdle in 2021, so they can continue to provide economic growth and create jobs in South Carolina."
Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce President James McQuilla said it is not immediately known how many businesses in the county have closed because of the coronavirus.
"I have only been notified by one chamber member of their business closing, but that number is not representative of our county," McQuilla said. "We will have to wait and see if businesses report shuttering after the tax season."
Exact job losses are still unknown.
"Because COVID is still ongoing, we don’t have any numbers (preliminary or otherwise)," McQuilla said. "Some people are downsizing but may restructure and add employees later this year."
"All of the employment numbers since COVID began have been pretty dismal," McQuilla said. "We did see a small uptick in some industries during the month of November."
"Unfortunately, hospitality and restaurants suffered severely," he said. "Orangeburg has quite a few hotels and restaurants, so both employers and employees have experienced economic hardships since February of 2020."
"I think those numbers reflect what is going on," Interim City Administrator John Singh said. "The ups and downs of the virus rates directly affect small business."
"The thing we need to all remember as citizens is that we need to as much as we can go the extra step to support them during this time," Singh said, noting that Orangeburg City Council and the mayor have stressed the need to take the necessary precautions in order that the virus can be halted. "We've got to get out of this and to get small businesses back up and running. All business makes a difference but small business is a backbone of a community and it is important."
In Orangeburg County, May's unemployment rate was 14.5% compared to the 4.8% precoronavirus rate.
Unemployment rates began to fall in June as businesses slowly reopened and people went back to work. By November, local unemployment rates continued to hover between 4% and 6%.
Manufacturing has also seen its challenges.
The virus caused local companies and manufacturers to lay off and furlough in an effort to survive the downturn.
Some companies went from three shifts to one shift. Some Orangeburg County companies reduced their workforce by 50%.
The first week of the economic disruption of the virus in March saw 277 unemployment claims filed in Orangeburg County.
Unemployment claims continued to increase to an early April high of about 2,000 claims in Orangeburg County alone during the week ending April 11.
Initial unemployment claims have steadily fallen over the months.
For the week of Jan. 3-9, 2021, Orangeburg County saw 142 initial unemployment claims filed.
Administrative support and waste-management sectors continued to have the largest amount of unemployment claims at 46 in November 2020, with manufacturing coming in a close second at 45.
Those individuals in the production occupation continued to have the largest amount of unemployment claims in November at 57.
According to the S.C. Department of Employment & Workforce & The Conference Board's Help Wanted OnLine data series, Orangeburg County had 33,742 individuals employed in March and 30,461 employed in April.
The number of unemployed in March went from 1,717 to 4,667 in April.
Through November, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the county had 32,475 people working. These numbers are seasonally adjusted.
Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson said the exact scope of the COVID impact on business and industry is a "hard thing to track," especially in light of the fact that the pandemic is ongoing.
Robinson said the county did see Koyo and HKR close, both of which were market-driven, not necessarily directly related to COVID.
Robinson said the biggest challenge has been the ban on international travel due to COVID.
"We have had some significant delays on projects of an international component," Robinson said, noting it has been difficult for the state to get potential international investors. "We can't visit them. The travel bans have been just as bad as the pandemic itself."
Robinson said there have been gains and losses locally due to COVID-19.
"We are going to see winners and losers in the overall game of the pandemic," Robinson said.
For example, he said there have been gains related to food distribution, with the Elloree Food Lion distribution center seeing a gain in employment.
"Food sales are up 20% to 25% in grocery stores in general," Robinson said. Food Lion ended up purchasing about 62 Bi-Lo stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia last year.
Another company that has seen gains is Allied Air Enterprises Inc., a subsidiary of Lennox International. The company in December announced it is investing $35.7 million and creating 20 new jobs.
"Head count is as high as it has ever been," Robinson said, about the company.
Allied Air’s expansion will include the construction of a new 405,000-square-foot warehouse to increase the company’s manufacturing and storage capabilities.
Allied Air employs at least 450 at its Orangeburg plant, according to the OCDC website. Robinson said it is closer to 500.
"People are doing home improvements and buying new heat pumps and air-conditioning units," Robinson said. "People are buying more durable goods."
Robinson said the county's largest manufacturer, Husquvarna, is continuing strong and Orangeburg's SI Group is also seeing the sale of raw material of ibuprofen remaining steady if not increasing due to the pandemic.
Bimbo Bakeries, Robinson said, has also had a headcount increase as demand has increased for foods prepared at home.
The hardest hit areas locally have been aerospace and automotive.
For example, GKN, which is tied to Boeing, has been impacted as production on the 737 MAX and 787 have been reduced to the decrease in travel. Robinson says the impact at Orangeburg's plant has been the loss of about 50 jobs.
But in some cases, Orangeburg has been able to absorb losses.
Sigmatex announced in December its plans to invest at least $4.5 million and create 50 new jobs. The announcement is a part of the company's consolidation and closure of its Benicia, California, facility. This means Orangeburg will be considered the British company’s North American headquarters.
The company's products are used in several industries, including the space, military, automotive, aerospace and renewable energy sectors.
The change was prompted in part by the change in demand linked to the coronavirus.
McQuilla expressed his optimism that 2021 will bring brighter days for Orangeburg County businesses.
"I do believe that since we have deployed both vaccines (with others to follow), we will begin to see sustained positive employment signs soon," McQuilla said. "Additionally, I believe the stimulus package from the Trump administration and whatever additions come with the Biden administration will eventually prove to be effective at jump-starting our economy."
Robinson is also optimistic 2021 will come back to a sense of normalcy.
"Orangeburg is currently under construction on 500,000 square feet of new industry construction," Robinson said. "That is a record."
"We are in a growth phase and we will see some additional opportunities once we get out the pandemic," he said. "We will see new construction tied to the expansion of our port, and we will also see some additional manufacturing timed to the basics of a good place to do business."
Robinson said the key to 2021 will be to ensure interest rates stay as low as possible, and a watchful eye needs to be kept on inflation and stagflation.
Stagflation is characterized by slow economic growth and relatively high unemployment — or economic stagnation — which is at the same time accompanied by rising prices or inflation.
He also expressed concerns about increased taxation as well as a potential federal mandate to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. He said any wage increases should be market-driven and not mandated.
In the interim, Robinson said "Our head is above water" heading into the new year.
