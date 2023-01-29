PROGRES/ FEBRUARY 2022: Federal funds help T&D Region counties amid COVID

Regional counties reaped the benefits of federal coronavirus relief monies to help them recover from the virus' impact.

The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, a part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), was passed in March 2021 to help provide relief to local governments reeling from COVID impacts.

Orangeburg County received $16,738,484 in ARP funds through early February 2022, according to the United States Department of Treasury.

Some of the ways the federal monies were to be used:

EMS services contract with Lifeguard Ambulance Service - $900,000

Capital vehicles, machinery and equipment for Orangeburg County EMS Department - $287,500

Communications equipment for sheriff’s office – $261,941

A 2% employee cost-of-living increase and COVID-19 overtime pay - $850,000

Phase 4 of Edisto Drive Sewer Project (to Edisto High School) - $1,200,000

Upgrades at YMCA - $360,000

The Dawn Center - $98,656

Calhoun County through Feb. 3 received a total of $1,485,000 in federal monies in pandemic aid. Calhoun spent $260,000 in ARP monies on its Emergency Medical Service department in shifting from 24/48 to 24/72-hour shifts.

Bamberg County was reimbursed a total of $155,344 in federal CARES monies from March 1, 2020, through Nov. 15, 2020.

Through early February 2022, the county had used $500,000 of the ARP monies to make up for lost revenues and later used about $200,000 for allowable payroll-related expenditures.