PROGRES/ FEBRUARY 2022: Federal funds help T&D Region counties amid COVID

YMCA

Orangeburg County used $360,000 in federal money for upgrades at the YMCA. 

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

Regional counties reaped the benefits of federal coronavirus relief monies to help them recover from the virus' impact.

The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, a part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), was passed in March 2021 to help provide relief to local governments reeling from COVID impacts.

Orangeburg County received $16,738,484 in ARP funds through early February 2022, according to the United States Department of Treasury.

Some of the ways the federal monies were to be used:

  • EMS services contract with Lifeguard Ambulance Service - $900,000
  • Capital vehicles, machinery and equipment for Orangeburg County EMS Department - $287,500
  • Communications equipment for sheriff’s office – $261,941
  • A 2% employee cost-of-living increase and COVID-19 overtime pay - $850,000
  • Phase 4 of Edisto Drive Sewer Project (to Edisto High School) - $1,200,000
  • Upgrades at YMCA - $360,000
  • The Dawn Center - $98,656

Calhoun County through Feb. 3 received a total of $1,485,000 in federal monies in pandemic aid. Calhoun spent $260,000 in ARP monies on its Emergency Medical Service department in shifting from 24/48 to 24/72-hour shifts.

Bamberg County was reimbursed a total of $155,344 in federal CARES monies from March 1, 2020, through Nov. 15, 2020.

Through early February 2022, the county had used $500,000 of the ARP monies to make up for lost revenues and later used about $200,000 for allowable payroll-related expenditures.

