Rowesville cuts ribbon for new town hall
Rowesville cut the ribbon on its new town hall.
The town hall gives kudos to the town's history in recalling its founding as Rowes Pump.
Michael Christopher Rowe owned a 3,000-acre property. On the southern edge of his plantation was an artisan well. The well was fitted with a pump and was known as Rowes Pump. Around the late 1700s and early 1800s, a village grew around the pump.
S.C. State receives grant to help rehabilitation counseling
South Carolina State University’s rehabilitation counseling program was awarded a U.S. Department of Education’s Innovative Rehabilitation Training Program grant totaling $2.25 million.
The grant will provide funding over the next five years to students enrolled in the university’s graduate-level rehabilitation counseling program.
Additionally, grant recipients will receive free tuition, a stipend and other professional development opportunities.
Bamberg County gets fire station funding
The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided $150,000 to construct a prefabricated, 2,000-square-foot fire substation in its Rivers Bridge community in Bamberg County.
County officials say the substation will result in shorter response times and lower insurance rates for residents.
Denmark Tech signs understandings with SRR, MUSC
Savannah River Site’s liquid waste contractor Savannah River Remediation (SRR) signed a memorandum of understanding with Denmark Technical College to help students prepare for their future careers.
SRR plans to facilitate opportunities for students per the agreement by hiring students into its summer intern program, comparing various DTC program curriculums to industry needs, providing mentoring opportunities and identifying students to be considered for SRR jobs.
The college also signed an agreement with the Medical University of South Carolina's College of Pharmacy that will allow qualified students from Denmark Tech into the doctoral program in the pharmacological area at MUSC.
Lockett earns Palmetto Gold
The S.C. Department of Education recognized Branchville's Lockett Elementary School for its academic achievement and student progress during the last school year by presenting it the Palmetto Gold award.
The school had 72.8% of its students meet or exceed grade-level expectations on the math assessment, compared the state average at 45.1 percent. In English language arts, about 58.4 percent of its students met or exceeded the state average of 45.4 percent.
Lockett was one of 249 schools across the state to receive either a Palmetto Gold or Palmetto Silver award.
It was the only school in The T&D Region to receive one of the honors.
Gas tax buys road work in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
South Carolina Department of Transportation crews worked on multiple projects in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties as part of its strategic, 10-year plan to rebuild South Carolina’s roads and bridges.
The plan was funded through the increase in the state’s gas tax. Since July 1, 2017, the gas tax has been increasing by 2 cents each year. The increases will continue through 2022.
Road pavings with the tax included U.S. 301 (Five Chop Road) from U.S. 176 to Bonner Avenue in Santee and U.S. 21 Business (Magnolia Street) from U.S. 21 to College Street in Orangeburg among many.
Orangeburg praised for Festival of Roses; honor recognizes annual event
The City of Orangeburg was honored in October for its Festival of Roses by the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association.
The SCRPA gave the city the 2019 SCRPA Programming Excellence Award for the under 30,000 population division.
The award recognizes cities for hosting events that solve community issues, create opportunities and enrich the lives of its citizens.
