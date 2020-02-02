U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue made several stops in Orangeburg Oct. 22 in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture announcing it has granted the county $9.75 million for the implementation of broadband.
The broadband installation project will connect 3,911 households, 21 farms, 17 businesses, 13 educational facilities, nine community facilities and a health care facility to the internet, said Chad Rupe, the USDA administrator for rural utilities service.
“It’s going to serve just short of 10,000 people by the time it’s done. It will bring fiber to the home. It will deliver at least 100 Mbps download speed and symmetrical upload speed,” Rupe said.
The county will provide a grant match of $3.25 million, which will be funded by the capital project sales tax, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
The project is targeted for a 2021 completion.
Perdue -- along with South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers, Orangeburg County officials and others -- held a round-table discussion at the Orangeburg County Administrative Centre to discuss the grant award.
“Our core mission at USDA is to increase rural prosperity through boosting economic opportunity in rural America,” Perdue said.
“We know that rural communities need robust, modern infrastructure to thrive, and that includes having access to broadband e-Connectivity. Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is proud to partner with rural communities to deploy this critical infrastructure, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives,” the secretary said via a press release.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster labeled broadband as critical infrastructure and praised Perdue and Trump for their effort to foster better internet access for rural areas.
“From enhanced health care access to modernizing our educational and workforce resources, these funds will be instrumental in ensuring that Orangeburg County, and all of South Carolina, will remain competitive in the global economy,” McMaster said.
The need for broadband in rural areas has been a topic among national politicians, including U.S. Majority Whip James Clyburn.
In May, Clyburn held media sessions to discuss the importance of broadband and internet access. He said internet access impacts education and health care, noting that both have become technology-based.
During the round-table discussion, several audience members echoed a message similar to Clyburn’s.
Members discussed how broadband access will affect agribusiness, allowing farmers to expand their business in a profession that is increasingly relying on technology.
Others discussed how broadband allows for the advancement of telemedicine and can improve health care for rural areas that lack a hospital.
Perdue also visited South Carolina State University, which is one of the 19 historically black colleges or universities in the 1890 Land-Grant Program.
The program was established to strengthen research, extension and teaching in the food and agricultural sciences, according to the USDA.
During his visit, Perdue had lunch with university officials, took a tour of the university’s developing 1890 Research & Extension building and held a discussion with students regarding agribusiness and USDA internships.
