{{featured_button_text}}
Railroad Corner (copy)

The City of Orangeburg has purchased property in an effort to restore the area known as Railroad Corner.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The City of Orangeburg approved the purchase of properties on Railroad Corner as a part of its plan to revitalize the area.

Bradley Harris' memorable stories from 2019

In October, the city moved to finalize the purchase of property owned by Eugene Dunning for $300,000 and property owned by the Robinson Group of SC, LLC for $90,000 by January 2020.

In December, the city further moved to complete purchase of other properties owned by Kumbum Singh and Joseph W. Rice Jr.

The properties are located on Boulevard, Treadwell and Russell streets.

Railroad Corner is an area the city has been wanting to improve for years.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler has said redevelopment of the area is one of his top priorities, describing the area as a prime location due to its proximity to South Carolina State and Claflin universities, as well as the high volume of vehicular and foot traffic.

DID YOU SEE? City of Orangeburg buys Railroad Corner property

“We have thousands of cars that pass that way every day. They come down 601, they come down 33, and they turn down 301. With the development on that corner -- because it’s a very popular corner -- it will spark an interest to those people that are traveling to see what is going on uptown,” Butler said.

Called the “gateway” to downtown Orangeburg, Railroad Corner was once a vibrant area with many businesses.

Butler said inclusion of the area in the nationally designated Opportunity Zones is also a key component in redevelopment.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
Orangeburg City Council adds to Census committee

Opportunity zones are a federal tax-incentive program designed to promote economic development through long-term private investment in low-income communities.

Butler said the city is planning a complete redevelopment of the area, including locating businesses and restaurants on the properties. Initial efforts will focus on cleanup.

“First of all, we want to clean up the corner so that we can attract more economic development,” Butler said.

Butler said the city is looking into placing multipurpose buildings on the properties.

“We want to have things like living quarters upstairs and retail downstairs,” Butler said.

“For example, we would like to have a Wild Wings sports bar, maybe a Chick-fil-A, maybe some barbershops and beauty shops, and some mom-and-pop stores,” Butler said.

Butler also referenced Orangeburg County’s recent purchase of the former Piggly Wiggly building for a new library and other properties located on Russell and Lowman streets as a factor in Railroad Corner’s marketability.

Both redevelopment projects will bring a much-needed new look to the downtown area, Butler said.

“We’re going to have a brand new library where the old Piggly Wiggly used to be. And all of that will be redeveloped there. With us considering redeveloping the Railroad Corner, and then the library’s going there, it will beautify that corner, and it will spark walking traffic because our main objective is to get people on the ground from that corner to go all the way down to the gardens,” Butler said.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Butler said property owners have not impeded the purchasing process, for the most part.

“Mr. Dean said he didn’t want to impede the progress on the property. He wants to make sure we develop it from the Railroad Corner all the way down Treadwell Street,” Butler said.

“Most of the owners, not all of them, have said they don’t want to impede progress,” Butler said.

Bradley Harris' memorable stories from 2019

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5516

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

T&D Progress Edition 2019-20: Success and opportunity

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESSIONS: $22.7M Edisto River bridge replacement project unveiled by SCDOT

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESS: S.C. State bringing historic Camp Harry Daniels back to life

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESS: Quality Model adding 37 jobs; Orangeburg home to U.S. operations headquarters

47 updates

Load comments