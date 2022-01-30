OCtech moving ahead on renovation

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is continuing to move forward with the second phase of its work to upgrade its Health Sciences Building.

During an Area Commission meeting on Jan. 18, OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff reported that the college had not spent much from its capital projects fund outside of $26,000 for its Building K renovation project.

"I have submitted the paperwork for what we call Phase Two approval to the state. It has to go to CHE (S.C. Commission on Higher Education), and then it goes to the Joint Bond Review Committee after that. CHE meets next month in February, and then after that meeting, it'll move over to the JBRC for approval. Once we get that approval, then we can go back and sign a contract with the architect to continue working in Phase Two," Huff said.

Phase 2 of the Building K renovation project includes mechanical and electrical upgrades, including HVAC replacements, to the Health Sciences Building. Repurposed space will also create the opportunity for amenities such as study rooms. Building K was built in 1987.

The Area Commission approved proceeding with phase 2 of the Building K renovations with an estimated cost not exceeding $4.2 million during a Nov. 9 meeting.

The money will come from $2 million the college had set aside in its capital projects fund, along with half of $4 million the college is receiving from the state for deferred maintenance.

The college is also in the process of moving its machine tool program to Building T.

"We're working with the architect now. We hope to bring at our next meeting an estimate of the cost to do the renovation work in Building T that's necessary mostly for electrical, for the equipment that will be purchased and put down there," Huff said.

"That is money that will be paid for from state funds. Dr. (Walt) Tobin was able to get our local delegation to give us $2 million last year for this project. The majority of it will be used to purchase equipment, but then some of it will be used to also do this renovation work down in Building T," he said.

Also during the meeting, the Area Commission approved using $75,000 from the college's plant fund for a new digital sign in front of campus. Work with an an architect is underway.

"The one we have is showing some age, and it doesn't even work properly. So we've even turned it off. It looks pretty bad out by the road, and we want to get that replaced," Huff said.

