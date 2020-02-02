Movies are back in Orangeburg.
When discussions are held among Orangeburg residents about what is the area's biggest desire and want, there is often one subject that typically rises to the top of the list: a local movie theater.
In an effort to meet that demand, the Orangeburg Part-Time Players brought movies back to the city with showings at the BlueBird Theatre.
"The Orangeburg community is really, really, really wanting to be able to go to the movies without having to drive to Columbia," theater building manager Randy Etters said. "It will give a sense of community back to Orangeburg, maybe bring some traffic downtown and generate something more positive."
The executive board of the OPTP came up with the idea of movie showings as a way to both maintain the historic BlueBird and to fulfill the local cry for a movie theater.
Etters said while there are already concerts and plays at the theater, a movie outlet is intended to bring a more steady revenue stream.
The OPTP has entered into a contract with Swank Motion Pictures, which is handling the distribution and licensing procedures for movie showings. Etters said the company's cost of showing multiple movies a day is about $225.
Swank has provided the OPTP a catalog of movies, which will be selected by the OPTP executive board.
"We don't have the resources to show first-run movies," Etters said. "They will be movies that have been in the box office for about two months, but this will still bring back the theater experience back to Orangeburg."
Movie-goers will experience high-definition movies on a screen that is 12 feet tall and 20 feet wide.
Though surround sound will not be present, Etters said the BlueBird has an impressive sound system.
"We can rattle some windows," he said.
Depending on how successful movie showings are and how much revenue is generated, additional monies could be invested into new equipment in the future, Etters said.
There are plans to even open up the balconies at the theater. The balconies have been closed for about 40 years.
Etters said the plan going forward is to sell tickets for about $5 a person per movie.
Concessions such as popcorn, candy and soft drinks will also be provided.
Promotions will be done of each movie before a showing, Etters said.
"They will be all family-friendly stuff," he said, noting there are plans to have double features on Saturday with a variety of different movies, including classic old black-and-white films.
Movie tickets will be able to be purchased online as well as at the box office.
Etters said that in addition to movies, catered showings like dinner theater will also be planned.
The movie lineup kicked off with a red carpet screening of the award-winning "A Nun's Curse" Dec. 13.
