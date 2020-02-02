Orangeburg's 6,000-square-foot, open-air pavilion is targeted for a first-quarter 2020 opening.
"This building is so much more than a farmers market," Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association Executive Director Candice Roberson said.
"This is going to be used for downtown activities -- our St. Patrick's festival and our Taste of Orangeburg,” she said. Roberson said the facility will also be used for oyster roasts, holiday bazaars and to host small business gatherings.
"We don't want an empty pavilion downtown. We want an active, vibrant space in our downtown," Roberson said.
Roberson discussed the pavilion during the quarterly meeting of the One Orangeburg County group in November 2019.
The pavilion is located at the site of the former Sifly furniture building at the corner of Church and Russell streets. The Sifly building was torn down in October 2015.
The pavilion will have 12-foot high ceilings with room for storage, office space and two climate-controlled, handicapped accessible, multi-stalled restrooms. Fans and lighting will be installed.
The pavilion will also have natural and mechanical ventilation. Operators will be able to close it to the elements during inclement weather.
The facility will be able to house 32 10-foot by 10-foot vendor spaces. Power and water will be available for vendors.
The market will provide high-speed internet connections for credit card payments.
The facility will serve as the permanent home for the farmers market.
The existing farmers market started off with an average of about four to six vendors.
Today, there is an average of 12 vendors. Public participation has also increased by 50 percent.
Ground was broken on the pavilion in May.
The slab has been laid and the roof has been completed. Electrical work and lighting is currently in the process of being done, Roberson said.
Roberson praised state lawmakers, including Sen. John Matthews; city and county officials and those who gave private donations for helping make the project a reality.
"This is the biggest project DORA has ever done," Roberson said.
The pavilion's estimated total cost will be about $900,000.
About $150,000 has come from the city, $100,000 from the county, $250,000 from the state and $25,000 from grants. Other sources have included private donations and foundations. Additional grants will be sought.
