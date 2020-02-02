A New Jersey maker of bedding and home products announced Nov. 12 it was investing $1.1 million and bringing in 113 new jobs to Bamberg County.
Denmark will be home to Pegasus Home Fashions’ first manufacturing and distribution operation in the Southeast.
“We are very excited to expand our business to Denmark and bring jobs to the Bamberg area, where we look forward to hiring more than a hundred people," Pegasus Home Fashions owner Carmine Spinella said.
"We appreciate the support we have received from the S.C. Department of Commerce, SouthernCarolina Alliance and the local community, which have all created a pro-business environment.”
The family-owned company is locating its local operations in the former Masonite facility at 1349 Locust Avenue in Denmark.
Pegasus Manager Carmine Spinella Jr. said Denmark's location attracted the company.
"It was strategic location for our company," Spinella said. "It is close to the customers."
Bamberg County Councilman Evert Comer said, “Pegasus Home Fashions will bring investment and jobs to Bamberg County, and we are delighted that we have the workforce that can support manufacturing operations as diverse as this textile operation, aerospace, advanced composites and agribusiness.
"It’s a great day for Bamberg County to welcome this fine company.”
Denmark Mayor Gerald Wright praised the announcement.
“Denmark welcomes this new industry and we look forward to creating the best business environment for their manufacturing," Wright said. "The people of our town thank Mr. Spinella and Pegasus for the 113 new jobs and economic stimulation in our community."
Pegasus Home Fashions has been in business for about 30 years. The company produces and distributes bed pillows, memory foam, bedspreads, blankets, sheet sets, pet beds and more.
Some of the company’s brands include: EZ Dreams, Essence of Copper, Iso-Pedic, Waterford, America's Pillow, Essence of Bamboo, The Original Panama Jack, Beverly Hills Polo Club and Iso-Pedic Ultra Cool.
The company's products are found in a number of locations including department stores, big box and discount stores, online and in catalogs.
Pegasus has plants in New York, Pennsylvania and Arizona.
SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black said the company “will be an asset to our regional industrial community, and we look forward to working with them for years to come.”
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said, “When a company decides to move here, it confirms that Team South Carolina’s approach to attracting businesses and building a world-class workforce is working.
"We’re excited to welcome Pegasus Home Fashions to the South Carolina family and to celebrate the 113 new jobs this investment will bring to Bamberg County.”
Masonite International Corporation, one of the county's largest manufacturers, closed its doors in the summer of 2019, resulting in the loss of 110 jobs. Masonite made doors at the facility.
Masonite had been in the facility for about nine years. It was previously home to Lifetime Doors Inc.
For more information visit: www.pegasushomefashions.com.
