Edisto Habitat for Humanity dedicates park in honor of Salley
Edisto Habitat for Humanity officials, along with city and county government officials, converged upon 1071 Kings Road in Orangeburg in May for the dedication of the Orangeburg County Community Park.
It has been named in honor of Michael G. Salley Jr.
Salley co-founded Edisto Habitat for Humanity in 1989.
Honors academy planned
Calhoun County Public Schools and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College teamed up to give high-achieving middle and high school students a chance to earn college credits and career credentials.
The Calhoun County Honors Academy opened its first class of seventh- and eighth-graders in the 2019-2020 academic school year. The academy supports students’ transition into OCtech’s Early College.
Texas conference looks at Dialysis Access Institute’s work
The Regional Medical Center’s Dialysis Access Institute demonstrated a variety of dialysis access procedures via satellite to attendees of the 2019 Vascular Access Surgery Association Practicum held on May 10-11 at Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Then DAI surgeons performed a number of highly specialized procedures at the DAI in Orangeburg, while clinicians attending the VASA conference watched in real time.
Orangeburg County receives $1M-plus in grants
Orangeburg County Council accepted grants totaling over $1 million dollars.
The largest was $791,911 and will be used to install a countywide warning system.
The warning system will allow the county to contact individuals or broadcast a signal about warnings for different types of storms and disasters.
You have free articles remaining.
The grant was from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
New hotel in Orangeburg
Tru by Hilton Orangeburg opened at 739 Citadel Road, just off Interstate 26.
The new hotel is 44,116-sqare-foot, four-story facility with 93 rooms.
New EMS station in Eutawville
The Orangeburg County Fire Commission voted to add an EMS building onto the existing Eutawville fire station at 503 Dawson Street at a cost of $30,829.
County officials say the EMS and fire station together helps to bring a continuity of services. In the past EMS and fire were housed in separate locations in separate buildings.
The station will house a paramedic, EMT and driver.
Claflin opens farmers market
Claflin University celebrated the grand opening of its Farmers Market May 23 outside of the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.
The farmers market provides an abundance of healthy food options. Buyers are able to purchase various fruits and vegetables, including sweet potatoes, watermelon, cabbage, collard greens, string beans and tomatoes. Herbs and flowers also will be available.
The expansion of Jonas T. Kennedy became a reality with funding support from Orangeburg County Council and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.