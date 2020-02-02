Miss Claflin Shantavia Edmonds crowned Food Lion's Miss CIAA 2019
Food Lion awarded Shantavia Edmonds, Miss Claflin University, with its 2019 Miss CIAA crown, along with a $2,500 scholarship.
The honor was presented at the CIAA Fan Fest inside the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Edmonds is a junior biochemistry major and a member of the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College.
The Food Lion Miss CIAA Scholarship Competition winners are given scholarships based on their GPA, a community profile video on alleviating hunger, school involvement, interview, essay and online popular vote.
The CIAA is a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II athletic conference consisting mostly of historically African-American institutions of higher education.
Downtown may get ‘opportunity zone’ boost
Downtown Orangeburg could see more private investment thanks to a federal tax incentive program creating “opportunity zones,” city officials said in March.
The entire segment of Russell Street is an opportunity zone.
The area is one of two opportunity zones in Orangeburg County -- one encompassing parts of the city of Orangeburg and Rowesville, and the other encompassing Holly Hill and surrounding areas.
Opportunity zones are a “federal tax incentive program to encourage long-term private investment in low-income communities.
In April, the city received a $25,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to promote the opportunity zone.
