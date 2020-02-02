{{featured_button_text}}

Miss Claflin Shantavia Edmonds crowned Food Lion's Miss CIAA 2019

Food Lion awarded Shantavia Edmonds, Miss Claflin University, with its 2019 Miss CIAA crown, along with a $2,500 scholarship.

The honor was presented at the CIAA Fan Fest inside the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Edmonds is a junior biochemistry major and a member of the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College.

The Food Lion Miss CIAA Scholarship Competition winners are given scholarships based on their GPA, a community profile video on alleviating hunger, school involvement, interview, essay and online popular vote.

The CIAA is a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II athletic conference consisting mostly of historically African-American institutions of higher education.

Downtown may get ‘opportunity zone’ boost

Downtown Orangeburg could see more private investment thanks to a federal tax incentive program creating “opportunity zones,” city officials said in March.

The entire segment of Russell Street is an opportunity zone.

The area is one of two opportunity zones in Orangeburg County -- one  encompassing parts of the city of Orangeburg and Rowesville, and the other encompassing Holly Hill and surrounding areas.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Opportunity zones are a “federal tax incentive program to encourage long-term private investment in low-income communities.

In April, the city received a $25,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to promote the opportunity zone.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

T&D Progress Edition 2019-20: Success and opportunity

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESSIONS: $22.7M Edisto River bridge replacement project unveiled by SCDOT

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESS: S.C. State bringing historic Camp Harry Daniels back to life

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESS: Quality Model adding 37 jobs; Orangeburg home to U.S. operations headquarters

47 updates

Load comments