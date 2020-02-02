Goff Avenue segment named for Claflin President Tisdale
Goff Avenue from U.S. Highway 601 to the U.S. Highway 21 Bypass was named for retiring Claflin University President Dr. Henry N. Tisdale.
T&D TOP 10 OF 2019: Claflin's longtime leader retires; successor looks to continue university's success
The S.C. House of Representatives approved a resolution to name the road as Dr. H.N. Tisdale Avenue.
Tisdale retired June 30 after 25 years as Claflin's eighth president.
The street-naming proposal was first introduced as a resolution before the S.C. House of Representatives, with Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, serving as the primary sponsor.
