Tisdale Avenue

The announcement and presentation of the official highway sign bearing the name were made during the Alumni and Friend's Breakfast hosted by the Orangeburg County Alumni Chapter of the Claflin University International Alumni Association. From left are Orangeburg Mayor Pro Tempore L. Zimmerman Keitt, Rep. Jerry Govan and Claflin President Dr. Henry N. Tisdale.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Goff Avenue segment named for Claflin President Tisdale

Goff Avenue from U.S. Highway 601 to the U.S. Highway 21 Bypass was named for retiring Claflin University President Dr. Henry N. Tisdale.

T&D TOP 10 OF 2019: Claflin's longtime leader retires; successor looks to continue university's success

The S.C. House of Representatives approved a resolution to name the road as Dr. H.N. Tisdale Avenue.

Tisdale retired June 30 after 25 years as Claflin's eighth president.

The street-naming proposal was first introduced as a resolution before the S.C. House of Representatives, with Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, serving as the primary sponsor.

‘Your destiny is calling your name’: Claflin alumna speaks to 2019 fall graduates

 

Claflin concludes sesquicentennial celebration
