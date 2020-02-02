The Oaks trustees sold the assets of the retirement community to a newly formed entity in June. The sale was made due to financial challenges.
The Oaks agreed to sell its assets to The Oaks of Orangeburg LLC, an entity led by Clay Fowler, owner and operator of Orangeburg's Longwood Plantation Assisted Living and Magnolia Place Memory Care.
"We want to assure residents of our commitment to a vision that The Oaks of Orangeburg continue to operate as a continuing care retirement community and PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) program with all of its current components," Fowler said in a prepared statement to residents upon the sale.
The transition to The Oaks of Orangeburg LLC would be done over the year.
"Over the past few years, there have been challenges and changes in the health care system and today's announcement represents our response to those challenges," Oaks Chief Executive Officer Andy Cox wrote to residents in a letter. "The transition to a different type of entity has been developed with a vision for growth."
Cox said The Oaks board spoke with a number of organizations and found Fowler's “commitment to Orangeburg, extensive background in hospital operations and his track record of excellent care made this the very best fit.”
"We see the additional resources as an asset to continue and enhance the great services and care we are providing to our residents," Cox said. "The top priority has been and will continue to be our residents and staff."
Cox said due to challenges facing the health care industry, The Oaks has reduced its workforce by one-third over the past several years through natural attrition. He said it has also taken advantage of many cost-saving opportunities.
He said it’s too early to speculate on the changes that are in the works.
"We will be working with residents and staff for their input to help inform us on those decisions," Cox said.
The entire process of the sale has been systematic and thorough, he said. "At every stage of this difficult process, we have always put the needs of our residents first."
The land The Oaks currently occupies once housed a World War II flying school: the Hawthorne School of Aeronautics.
The retirement community is situated on 700 acres and includes picnic and recreational areas, ponds and a golf course.
Formerly named The Methodist Oaks, the facility underwent a name change a few years ago and today is an independent, nonprofit corporation. It is not owned by the United Methodist Church.
Fowler is no stranger to health care.
His father was a hospital administrator in Anderson, and owned a nursing home while the young Fowler was in high school.
After receiving his master’s degree in business administration and master's in health care administration from Georgia State University, Fowler worked at Palmetto Health as an administrator of the Parkridge Surgery Center. He was also a hospital administrator in Lithonia, Georgia.
