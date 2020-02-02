There may one day be a new place for veterans to receive medical care in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg City Council unanimously agreed in June to enter into a property annexation agreement. A subsequent resolution was passed to annex city-owned property into the city’s corporate limits.
That property could be the future location of a new Veteran Affairs Medical Clinic.
“These two items are related, are a very important addition to our community for our local veterans and future veterans, and other veterans that will travel to Orangeburg,” City Administrator John Yow said.
“This would be a facility that would serve local veterans and people that come to Orangeburg,” he said.
The property is located off of North Road and includes two tracts that total 21.51 acres.
You have free articles remaining.
The first tract totals 12.49 acres and extends behind Walmart and Orangeburg Preparatory School. The second tract totals 9.02 acres and is located directly beside Walmart.
Yow said, “It would be an economic development impact of approximately $7 to $8 million in our community. During construction, it will provide spending locally.”
“Upon completion, there would be 50-60 new jobs, which would also help our community and should be a catalyst for other development in our area,” he said.
The current VA Medical Clinic located on Village Park Drive offers full primary care services and mental health services. The clinic also staffs a dietitian.
Council’s decision to annex the property allows for the funding process to begin, Yow said.
“What we’re doing here is doing the steps that will allow the developer to submit proposals to the federal government to get funding to build the facility,” Yow said.
“What we do here does not guarantee it, but it’s the city taking every step possible to encourage this development in our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.