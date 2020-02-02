Claflin strengthens ties with tech system
Claflin University and the South Carolina Technical College System signed a memorandum of understanding in July linking their nursing programs
The MOU allows registered nurses who have earned an associate’s degree from the S.C. Tech System’s institutions to transfer into Claflin’s existing RN to bachelor of science in nursing program.
Claflin’s RN to BSN program is 100 percent online.
Bulldogs announce $1.67M progress in R.I.S.E. major gift initiative
South Carolina State University announced July 18 it’s raised more than $1.67 million toward a goal of $2 million by December of 2019 in the R.I.S.E. major gift initiative.
The fundraising effort would pay for the increased athletic scholarship funding, major upgrades to the school's track facility and a new turf playing surface for the football team on Willie E. Jeffries Field inside Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.
The R.I.S.E. campaign represents an acronym for the words Renovate, Innovate, Scholarship and Excellence.
150 receive scholarships
The James E. Clyburn Research & Scholarship Foundation awarded 150 college scholarships. The announcement was made in July. The scholarships were presented at the Rudolph Canzater Memorial Classic weekend in Santee during the month of August.
To date, more than 1,700 students have received more than $5 million in college aid as part of the Canzater Classic weekend.
Charleston Highway targeted for SCDOT pavement improvements in 2020
A total of nearly 48 miles of roadway are slated for pavement improvements in The T&D Region as part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation's 2020 Pavement Improvement Program.
The most significant of these pavement projects includes nearly 13 miles of U.S. 178 (Charleston Highway) from Joe Jeffords Highway to Maple Street in Bowman in Orangeburg County.
In Calhoun County, the most significant paving project on the docket is about 3.5 miles of upgrades to McCords Ferry Road from Old Number Six Highway just west of Elloree to Fort Motte Road.
In Bamberg County, the largest pavement project scheduled is Carolina Highway (U.S. 321) from Parrish Road in Denmark to the Orangeburg County line.
Road reopens four years after flood
Church Camp Road in Calhoun County reopened four years after the historic October 2015 flood.
About 1-1/2 miles of the road was closed from Cameron Road to Dwight Swamp Road after the flood, when the dam on the road was breached.
SCDOT officials said the road repairs were delayed because public records indicated the dam is privately owned. Road work could not be done until the dam was repaired.
Fire academy to establish regional office in Orangeburg County
The South Carolina Fire Academy will establish a regional office in the Orangeburg County Fire District administrative complex.
The move will make it easier for local firefighters to get credit for continuing education.
