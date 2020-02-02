{{featured_button_text}}
Russell Street Building

The Department of Public Utilities cleared land across from its downtown Orangeburg headquarters in July.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities demolished a strip of empty shops at Windsor and Russell streets.

City of Orangeburg, DPU name employees of the year

The utility hopes to market the land to a developer who will enhance downtown, DPU spokesman Randy Etters said.

“It’ll be green space until such time as it’s purchased or another use is found for it,” he said.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

The 1.84-acre parcel was given to the city by Mikee Johnson and Greg Campbell last year. It’s located across from DPU, on the same side of the street as the former First Citizens Bank building.

Orangeburg City Council approves $15M loan for DPU; money for new operations center

Etters said the structures on the land were evaluated and it was not feasible to repair them.

After the buildings are demolished, the foundations will be removed and the land will be graded.

As the new year arrived, DPU officials say property and interest in the area has been high since the removal of the buildings.

DPU and the City of Orangeburg have built a comprehensive marketing plan for the parcel and the rest of downtown. The goal is to attract investors and developers who want to take advantage of the city's opportunity zone designation.

Grants to improve Orangeburg’s look; Palmetto Office, Centre St. business to brighten facades

A developer once discussed building a new library on the land, but the project didn’t come to fruition.

Orangeburg County now plans to develop a new library at site of the former Piggly Wiggly on Russell Street.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

T&D Progress Edition 2019-20: Success and opportunity

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESSIONS: $22.7M Edisto River bridge replacement project unveiled by SCDOT

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESS: S.C. State bringing historic Camp Harry Daniels back to life

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESS: Quality Model adding 37 jobs; Orangeburg home to U.S. operations headquarters

47 updates

Load comments