BAMBERG -- Rockland Industries announced in July that it was expanding its product line and has jobs available.
Rockland, an internationally recognized textile manufacturer and major employer in Bamberg County with 172 jobs, hired more than a dozen positions at the Bamberg facility, where the company continues to develop new products and serve its global customers, according to an announcement by the development agency SouthernCarolina Alliance.
“Bamberg County is a great location for us, and we are proud of our workforce here, where we manufacture and ship drapery products to 140 countries around the world,” Rockland Industries President Mark Berman said. “Since our 2017 expansion, we have continued to seek those who want to join a growing company with room for career advancement.”
Rockland is the world's largest producer of coated blackout window covering fabrics, including decorative blackout drapery fabrics and blackout drapery lining fabrics used in hotels internationally.
According to SouthernCarolina Alliance and Rockland, the company is developing a product for the roller shades used in the hospitality industry, including many major hotel chains around the world.
The product will be new to the market. The company also manufactures ticking at the facility and is the country’s largest supplier of muslin.
Consumers can buy Rockland products at Walmart, Joann Fabrics, Hobby Lobby, in their retail stores and online and at Amazon.com and Fabrics.com, as well as many other dot-coms.
“Rockland Industries has been a major manufacturer in our region for decades,” Bamberg County Councilwoman Sharon Hammond said. “Because of their innovation and the dedication of their manufacturing team, the Roc-Lon product continues to be an internationally recognized leader in their field, producing jobs and economic stimulation here at home in Bamberg County.”
The news is good for the county, which typically has among the highest unemployment rates in the state.
