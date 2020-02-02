{{featured_button_text}}
Old Piggly Wiggly on Russell

Orangeburg County has decided the building that formerly housed Piggly Wiggly on Russell Street is not suitable for renovation. It will be demolished before construction of a new Ornangeburg County Library at the site.

 T&D FILES

Orangeburg County officials have axed their original plan to “rehab” the former Piggly Wiggly building on Russell Street that was to house the new county library.

OCTOBER 2019 PROGRESS: City of Orangeburg purchases property at Railroad Corner

County Council members in January approved the complete demolition of the existing structure and construction of a new building.

The new plans came in the form of a $208,980 change order for the demolition of the former grocery store.

JULY 2019 PROGRESS: Downtown property cleared

“At first the demolition of the Piggly Wiggly building was not included. It was to be in part of the construction, but it was found to be more financially feasible to tear it down and start it from new,” Orangeburg County Deputy Administrator Marion Lloyd said.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Orangeburg County Community Development Director Richard Hall said early estimates led the county to believe that rehabbing the building would save money.

“We really didn’t want to do that in an old building like that, but we just felt like it was just going to save us a substantial amount of money to keep it. So we were going to try and rehab it, but it turns out that it really wasn’t a big cost savings for us and it made a lot more sense just to tear it down and have an all-new-construction building without having to worry about any problems,” Hall said.

The new process will also expedite the construction of the new building by three months, Hall said.

JANUARY 2019 PROGRESSIONS: RMC offering robotic-arm assisted joint replacement procedures

Council in December 2018 unanimously agreed to purchase the property on Russell Street where the Piggly Wiggly was formerly located, along with three adjacent properties on Russell and Lowman streets. The total cost was estimated at about $500,000.

The Orangeburg County Library's main branch is presently located on Louis Street in Orangeburg. The countywide system also features libraries in North, Holly Hill, Elloree, Springfield and Santee, as well as a bookmobile and book deposits for senior citizens at several locations.

Bradley Harris' memorable stories from 2019

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

T&D Progress Edition 2019-20: Success and opportunity

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESSIONS: $22.7M Edisto River bridge replacement project unveiled by SCDOT

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESS: S.C. State bringing historic Camp Harry Daniels back to life

article

FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESS: Quality Model adding 37 jobs; Orangeburg home to U.S. operations headquarters

47 updates

Load comments