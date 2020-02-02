Orangeburg's highly anticipated family entertainment center is scheduled to open in the middle of March 2020.
As the new year began, work was being done on the 30,000-square-foot center MAX Family Entertainment Center located on about 29 acres on property behind the former Seafood Academy and Quality Inn and Suites on U.S. 601 near Interstate 26.
"We want our readers to know we are here. It is not just a myth," Max Family Entertainment Center General Manager Dr. Trina Murdaugh Gordon said during a tour of the building. "It is going to happen."
Nearly two years ago, a large crowd of community members and government, education and church officials converged on Red Bank Road in Orangeburg for the groundbreaking for the facility.
Excitement and anticipation filled the air as The Maximum Entertainment Group, owned by an Orangeburg father and son team -- Johnny Murdaugh Sr. and Johnny Murdaugh Jr. -- officially broke ground on the $3.5 million facility.
Initial hopes were to open the center by the fourth quarter of 2018, but construction delays caused by the weather and greater project scope than anticipated have pushed its opening back but the opening is nearing.
"It is about 90 percent complete," Murdaugh Sr. said. "It is moving."
The center is expected to employ about 60.
The center is projected to be open seven days a week. Monday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m.; Friday from noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.
A trampoline park, rock climb, three-level basketball, balance beam, free play, dodge ball, wipe out, a ninja course, soft play, a 24-person laser tag arena, an escape room, four-lanes of mini-bowl and bumper car areas have all been prepared and are now ready to receive the necessary equipment.
The building itself for the most part is complete.
"All these attractions for the building have been paid for," Murdaugh Sr. said. "They (vendors) will do their own installation."
The project's larger-than-anticipated scope will most likely bring the total project to around $4 million, about $500,000 over the initial projection, said Murdaugh Sr. The project has been funded through a U.S. Small Business Administration loan.
The fun park will also include arcade games, five party rooms, a community/kitchen center, concession stand/restaurant and prize redemption area.
