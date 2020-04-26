INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Swedish auto supplier opens Orangeburg plant

The Central South Carolina Alliance helped to facilitate Gnotec's arrival in the county.

Alliance President and CEO Mike Briggs said Gnotec's arrival is the story of a world-class company and world-class community coming together.

"It is truly what economic development is about. This is a community that will embrace you and do whatever they can do to ensure your success,” Briggs said.

Oldenstedt said, "We have other plants in other places, but we have never ever been introduced to meeting an organization and received support like this.”

"Everyone has been helping out in various ways,” he said.

Gnotec General Manager Johan Westerberg said the company will receive bulk material from Europe and then customize the parts for automobiles.

"We are providing bodywide parts to the automobile industry," Westerberg said. "Volvo is one of the main customers, and we are hoping the other big one will be a customer as well. The other one in Spartanburg: BMW."

Gnotec will weld parts using robotic technology.