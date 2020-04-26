INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Italian ag manufacturer breaks ground in Orangeburg County; biostimulant maker to create 47 new jobs (copy)

Natale promised the county Valagro will be a “quality employer.”

"Profit is the consequence of a good service you are able to deliver to your customers," Natale said.

Natale related how he was born in a small village and spent most of his time on his grandfather's farm. His father helped build an agri-chemical distribution company.

At the age of 20, Natale helped build the company.

When the company started, there was no money, no experience and no knowledge of how to run an agribusiness industry, but he said there was a dream “to provide products to farmers and growers to enable them to produce more quality foods in a more sustainable way."

He said the company was able to take advantage of trends in agriculture.

"People now care not only what they eat but also how what we eat is produced," Natale said. "We were working on how we can deliver this kind of help to win the challenge."

Valagro, headquartered in the Abruzzo region of Italy, is a global leader in biostimulants. The company specializes in the production and marketing of specialty nutrients for use in agricultural production and other industrial applications.