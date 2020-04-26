INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: Company brings 113 jobs; Pegasus to fill Masonite facility in Denmark (copy)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A New Jersey maker of bedding and home products announced Nov. 12, 2019, it is investing $1.1 million and bringing in 113 new jobs to Bamberg County.

Denmark will be home to Pegasus Home Fashions’ first manufacturing and distribution operation in the Southeast.

“We are very excited to expand our business to Denmark and bring jobs to the Bamberg area, where we look forward to hiring more than a hundred people," Pegasus Home Fashions owner Carmine Spinella said.

"We appreciate the support we have received from the S.C. Department of Commerce, SouthernCarolina Alliance and the local community, which have all created a pro-business environment.”

The family-owned company is locating its local operations in the former Masonite facility at 1349 Locust Ave. in Denmark.

Pegasus Manager Carmine Spinella Jr. said Denmark's location attracted the company.

"It was strategic location for our company," Spinella said. "It is close to the customers."