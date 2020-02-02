FEBRUARY 2019 PROGRESSIONS: $22.7M Edisto River bridge replacement project unveiled by SCDOT

$22.7M Edisto River bridge replacement project unveiled by SCDOT
The S.C. Department of Transportation has developed a $22.7 million plan to replace the U.S. Highway 301 bridge over the North Edisto River and fix nearby traffic problems.
SCDOT is proposing replacing both the bridge over the North Edisto River and the adjacent bridge over the overflow channel. Other traffic improvements are planned, including the addition of an acceleration lane from Russell Street onto U.S. 301.
Right-of-way acquisition for the project began in the fourth quarter of 2019, with construction starting in the first quarter of 2021.
The project is expected to be done by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.
The project will be funded with federal dollars.
Grant to help boost school security
Some Orangeburg County schools in the former Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 benefited from a federal grant announced in February.
The U.S. Department of Justice through the Community Oriented Policing Service program provided a security grant for some area schools.
The grant was a partnership between the school district, Orangeburg County and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.
The grant assisted with visitor screening, police officers, training and drills, as well as an emergency alert system that was installed in Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School, North High School, Clark Middle School, Howard Middle School and Marshall Elementary School.
The system can be used not only for intruder alerts but also for medical, fire and weather alerts.
The roughly $625,000 grant was a three-to-one matching grant. The district’s cost was about $156,000.
