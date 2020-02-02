Toyota dealership purchased
Jimmy Jones Toyota of Orangeburg became Davis Toyota of Orangeburg.
Rick Davis from Gainesville, Florida, purchased the dealership from Jimmy Jones on Dec. 3.
The new ownership will not result in any changes in dealership operations or staffing.
Reinke honors Palmetto Irrigation for 35 years
Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Palmetto Irrigation in Denmark with a Longevity Award for its 35 years as a Reinke dealership.
Palmetto Irrigation was also recognized as one of Reinke’s top five highest-selling dealerships in the Southeast Territory and as a Diamond Pride award winner for the company’s marketing year success. The organization was honored during Reinke’s annual convention in Charlotte.
The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.
Denmark gets $1.65M for water upgrades
The South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved $1.65 million in grant assistance to replace all of Denmark city's drinking water well treatment systems, its aging water lines, the installation of new water lines and automatic flushing devices to improve flow and water quality.
The grant is welcome news to the city which has been in the national spotlight about water quality.
City officials have always said the water is safe to drink. DHEC officials have also said the water meets EPA standards. DHEC's report was substantiated by other agencies that also tested the water.
S.C. State, Claflin partner to address state's teacher shortage
Sen. John Matthews presented the S.C. State Department of Education with a $1.4 million check from the South Carolina General Assembly Dec. 5.
The monies are to fund the Teacher Education Initiative, which was established to address teacher shortages and diversity in S.C. schools, and recruit minority high school students along the I-95 Corridor.
Beginning in January 2020, the program will provide advising, counseling, mentoring, after-school and summer enrichment, scholarship awards and opportunities for dual-enrollment credits at S.C. State and Claflin universities to 200 11th and 12th-grade students in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Clarendon counties.
Hospital gets new imaging equipment
The Regional Medical Center entered into a five-year lease agreement with Royal Philips that allows the hospital to offer patients the advanced technology and equipment seen at larger, more urban hospitals.
The lease agreement will provide the hospital with imaging solutions that can help it improve diagnoses and perform faster exams.
The partnership will also enable the hospital to lease rather than purchase equipment at a reduced cost.
Phoenix invests $600K, adds 16 new jobs in Bamberg
Phoenix Specialty Manufacturing Dec. 19 announced it had created 16 permanent jobs and invested over $600,000 at its manufacturing facility in Bamberg.
The company manufactures custom parts for the aerospace, automotive, agribusiness, electrical, electronic, medical, energy and machinery and processing equipment sectors.
Grant for Bamberg County hospital renovations
Bamberg County secured a $250,000 state grant to help transform its former hospital into a law enforcement and health and human services complex.
The grant is from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The county is moving forward with work at the former hospital, which closed in 2012. Voters approved the work as part of the second round of the 1 percent capital project sales tax.
DPU receives approval for $15M loan, money for new operations center
The Department of Public Utilities received the OK to borrow $15 million for a new operations center from Orangeburg City Council in December.
The utility company is building its new operations center at 350 Sprinkle Ave., which is the site of its current operations center.
The project is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.
Hemp processing plant to locate at Ridgeville
Magnolia Botanicals, a joint venture between South Carolina-based Blue Water Green Bridge LLC and United Cannabis Corp., announced Dec. 9 plans to establish an industrial hemp processing plant in Dorchester County.
With a capital investment of $3.2 million, the company will create 52 new jobs.
Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2020.
Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum gets $100K contribution
The Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum in Orangeburg received a $100,000 contribution in December.
The donation will rename the entrance foyer and gallery in the museum to the ‘Briggs-Delaine-Pearson Gallery Sponsored by the Quick Family."
The gallery is named in recognition of Harry Briggs Sr., the Rev. J.A. Delaine and Levi Pearson of Clarendon County, who were individuals involved in the court case, Briggs v. Elliott, credited with sparking the civil rights movement and the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Board of Education.
The Quick family was heavily involved in the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
Plaque recognizes Wilkinson grads
Alumni of Orangeburg's former Wilkinson High School converged onto Belleville Road Dec. 16 to unveil a plaque honoring 189 members who graduated from the school from 1938 to 1971.
Wilkinson High School was the first high school that was built in Orangeburg for the education of black students.
Earlier in the year, graduates celebrated the placement of a historical marker at the school formerly located on Goff Avenue.
Calhoun schools purchase 51 acres for future growth
The Calhoun County School Board purchased property in the Sandy Run community to meet future needs as the area continues to grow.
The 51-acre property is located at 9197 Columbia Road near the Prevatte Road intersection. The property purchase could be the site of a future school.
Industry bringing 82 jobs
A company plans to invest $30 million and create 82 new jobs in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County Council gave second reading approval to economic development incentives for the company.
The company is not being identified pending finalization of incentives. It is an agriculture-related business referred to as Project Hunter.
The company plans to invest $17.2 million in buildings and $12.4 million in machinery and equipment at the John W. Matthews Jr. Industrial Park.
