Local artists and other members of the community got a chance to brainstorm and weigh in on the future of arts and culture in Orangeburg County and South Carolina at a Dec. 12 forum held in the newly renovated Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.
The arts center was one of seven locations to host a public forum sponsored by the S.C. Arts Commission to gather input for its long-range plan for art and culture in the state.
Attendees at the forum were treated to a renovated facility.
An updated lobby and new children's gallery, music education room and studio space were among the amenities included in the building's restoration.
The renovations were designed to enable the OCFAC to expand educational opportunities and to improve the overall visitor experience at the center located at 619 Riverside Drive in Orangeburg.
The center was temporarily located downtown at 1099 Russell St. through the renovation process.
The renovations also included the removal of carpet, new sheetrock, new floors, ceilings, and walls.
The kitchen was enlarged and the restrooms were upgraded while classrooms were also completely made over with new floors, chairs and sinks.
New furniture was also added to the Terrace Garden.
Monies for the renovations were raised through various fundraising efforts, grants and government funds.
The center has been a place for arts education, activities and events since it opened its doors in 1986. The building was previously the old River Pavilion, which was built in the 1920s and renovated in the 1950s.
The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and closed Saturday and Sunday.
For information about events, classes and rentals, contact the center at 803-536-4074.
