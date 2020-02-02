{{featured_button_text}}
1890

South Carolina State University and Charleston city officials break ground at the site of the new 1890 Research and Extension Center in the downtown Charleston area.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

1890 breaks ground on Charleston building

South Carolina State University’s 1890 Research and Extension Program held a groundbreaking ceremony in August to celebrate the construction of a new building in Charleston.

The new facility will deliver programs in agriculture, small farm, natural resources, family life and nutrition, adult and community leadership, 4-H and youth development and technology programs and services to name a few.

The building is scheduled to be completed in September of 2020.

Denmark-Olar cuts ribbon on new stadium

Denmark-Olar High School cut the ribbon on its new football stadium Aug. 30.

The completion of the football stadium, concession stand and restroom facilities is part of a multi-phase project that included classroom renovation and gymnasium construction.

The school district borrowed the money for the major capital improvement projects. Funding for the projects is through USDA Rural Development and totals $38 million.

Family Health Centers receives $96,000 award from HHS

Orangeburg-based Family Health Centers Inc. received $96,000 as an award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in August.

HRSA’s Quality Improvement Awards recognize the work that health centers do to address health priorities by designating health centers that ranked in the top 1-2 percent in one or more key areas -- behavioral health, diabetes prevention and management and heart health -- as National Quality Leaders.

Claflin University Board of Visitors raises $1 million for FOCUS100 Scholarships

The Claflin University Board of Directors raised $1 million as part of a five-year challenge issued by former university president Dr. Henry Tisdale in 2017.

Supporters celebrate 10 years of providing free medical care

The Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic celebrated its 10-year anniversary in August.

The clinic opened at 860 Holly St. in Orangeburg in August 2009. It relocated to 141 Centre St. in 2016.

The clinic serves patients with absolutely no type of health insurance who live below 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

$1.7M endowment will fund S.C. State honors college scholarships

U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., announced in August that he was designating $1.7 million South Carolina State University to fund the Emily England Clyburn Honors Scholarship program.

The funds are in the James E. and Emily E. Clyburn Endowment.

City’s public safety programs honored

The City of Orangeburg's “Working for Wheels” program was the recipient of the Municipal Association of South Carolina’s Achievement Award in the public safety category. The program provides bicycles to children for academic success and model behavior.

The association also recognized the city for its Rivers Bridge Ramble and Gang Prevention and Intervention Summit, which is an organized bike ride that raises funds for the Gang Prevention and Intervention Summit.

SCSU library receives grant

South Carolina State University’s Miller F. Whittaker Library was awarded a $249,376 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Laura Bush 21st Century Librarian Program.

With the grant, S.C. State's library will sponsor a summit that will train academic librarians on open educational resources.

AARP recognizes Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Council was recognized in August for its efforts to make the county an age-friendly community.

It’s the first county in the state to receive the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities certification.

The designation does not mean the county is currently age-friendly but that it is working toward that goal.

Ruf Road paved for housing, multi-use development

Orangeburg's Ruf Road from Magnolia Street to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks was paved in August in preparation for low income housing and possibly a mixed use development project.

The roadwork, which includes paving, curb and gutter as well as markings striping, was done by the county with gasoline tax monies. The project cost about $500,000.

Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association ‘Taste’ event recognized

Main Street South Carolina recognized the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association with the Main Street Award for Outstanding Promotion for its 'A Taste of the Market' event.

A Taste of the Market is a farm-to-table four-course dinner spotlighting both the market and the downtown.

Family Dollar coming to Vance

Family Dollar in September announced it is planning to open a store at 10471 Old Number Six Highway in Vance at the corner of Mill Creek Road.

The targeted opening date was Jan. 2, 2020.

There are about a dozen Family Dollars in The T&D Region.

Calhoun County phone system will save money, official says

Calhoun County entered into a contract with Windstream for its new phone system. The county's current system is obsolete.

The county’s current contract has a five-year cost of $906,062. The five-year cost of the new contract will be $654,772, which is a savings of $251,290.

RMC plans Santee center

The Regional Medical Center is seeking to place a new building in Santee.

The $3 million allocation from the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax for improvements at the Santee Recreation Complex will be used toward RMC’s project.

The estimated timeframe for completion, from start to finish, is approximately one year.

The facility would be open, at the earliest, in the fall of 2020.

Historical marker honors local patriot

A historical marker was placed near Olar to honor a local American patriot killed in the Revolutionary War.

Hans George Hartzog was was killed by Tories, or British loyalists, in 1782 near the now-extinct site of Rush’s Mill, which is located on Sears Road just west of Olar. The marker was placed at the site.

The marker was sponsored by the Frank J. and Lucy C. Memorial Foundation Inc., the Morris Family and the Historic Society of Bamberg County.

