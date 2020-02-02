The Pediatric Clinic opened a new space where children who are well can be examined, while sick patients will continue to be seen at the main office.
The clinic celebrated the grand opening of theAnnex@TPC August 28 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
"The Pediatric Clinic has continued to grow and more space was needed," Dr. Tracy Macpherson said. "TheAnnex@TPC provides three more exam rooms and a conference room conveniently located across the street from our main office."
The new office is located at 630 Laurel St. in the former dental office of Dr. Spencer Dixon. It’s across the street from the clinic’s Holly Street office.
The hours of theAnnex@TPC are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Macpherson said the additional space offers well child care, especially to those less than 1 year of age. It will also offer allergy shots, vaccinations and injury visits.
"Sick visits will continue to be seen at the main office," she said.
In addition to Macpherson, Dr. Charles Kilgore is the clinic's other pediatrician. The clinic also has three nurse practitioners and one physician assistant.
"We envision that each provider will spend two half days at the annex seeing non-infectious patients," Macpherson said. "At least one nurse will be there every day."
"Well exams will still continue at The Pediatric Clinic, allowing patients to continue to select the provider, day or time of their choice," Macpherson continued. "The convenient location allows us to also just walk across the street to provide care as needed."
Additionally, Macpherson said theAnnex@TPC will serve as the clinic's call reception center.
"This has allowed our numerous incoming calls to be removed from distracting our office receptionists while serving patients and their families at either office," she said.
Dahl Shuler of Santee was contracted to renovate the former dentist office.
"Dahl Shuler did an amazing job transforming this traditional dental office into a fresh, contemporary and fun pediatric office," Macpherson said.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Macpherson thanked the patients, staff and mentors in the making the day a reality.
An emotional Macpherson also thanked her late father Dr. Roderick Ian Macpherson, a professor of radiology and program director of the radiology residency at the Medical University of South Carolina from 1989 to 1996. The office will be dedicated in his honor.
"He was a great dad, a great doctor and a great friend to all," Macpherson said.
The Pediatric Clinic's hours will remain the same: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Office hours may be extended to accommodate the patient load and based on need.
The Pediatric Clinic was established about 47 years ago.
It has a laboratory staff and offers prenatal interviews, vaccinations, adolescent health care, sports and camp physical screenings, behavior therapy including ADHD evaluations, ADHD management and all aspects of sick visit care.
The Pediatric Clinic employs a total of 24 individuals and serves thousands of patients from The T&D Region and beyond.
