New school district headquarters showcases technology
The new headquarters for the Orangeburg County School District is fitted with the latest technologies.
These include locking doors and an entry system, television screens in the lobby and conference rooms, surveillance cameras in the halls and rooms of the building, cameras in the conference rooms, and an intercom and sound system.
The district purchased the former Community Resource Bank building at 102 Founders Court for $1.3 million in October 2016.
The district's previous headquarters was in the 85-year-old former school on Ellis Avenue.
Town of North veterans' memorial park
The town unveiled its plans for a Veterans’ Memorial Park at its April council meeting and later dedicated the park in November.
The project was a joint initiative between the town one cent capital project sales tax monies.
The park is located behind the North Town Hall.
Trees, a plaza with personalized bricks memorializing veterans, handicapped parking, and a monument honoring all areas of the U.S. armed forces are in the park.
The town received a PARD (Parks and Recreation Development) grant of $40,000 from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism.
Orangeburg hotelier named Rural Small Business Person of Year
Orangeburg-based Courtesy Management Chief Executive Officer Hemalata "Hema" Patel received the Small Business Association's South Carolina Rural Small Business Person of the Year award.
In addition to the statewide award, Patel is also a Southeast Regional Rural Small Business award winner.
Courtesy Management is a hospitality company that manages and develops hotels in South Carolina. In Orangeburg, the company owns the Hampton Inn and Suites and is developing the Tru Hotel by Hilton on Citadel Road.
Patel has managed and developed about 25 hotels over the past 30 years.
Publication highlights Orangeburg County projects, growth
A significant portion of the March 2019 South Carolina Association of Counties quarterly magazine featured Orangeburg County.
The cover featured an image of the members of Orangeburg County Council and an artist’s rendering of the new detention center slated for completion in 2020.
Full feature stories with photos were on the county's new detention center project, its new public services building on Ellis Avenue, and two memorial plazas honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and veterans of the U.S. armed forces.
